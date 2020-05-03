ECZ has no power to postpone a general election – Chipenzi

ELECTORAL expert McDonald Chipenzi says fears that Electoral Commission of Zambia is planning to postpone the 2021general elections are unfounded

Responding to concerns by various stakeholders following ECZ’s rescheduling of the registration of voters and proposed realignment of the electoral calendar by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) due to coronavirus pandemic, Chipenzi said fears of a possible postponement of the 2021 General Elections were unfounded and baseless and perhaps anchored on ignorance.

He insisted that the ECZ, by law, had no power to postpone a general election in Zambia.

“I have seen and read many posts, arising from the rescheduling of the registration of voters and proposed realignment of the electoral calendar by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) due to coronavirus pandemic, expressing fear of a possible postponement of the 2021 general elections. These fears may be unfounded and baseless and perhaps anchored on ignorance and placed on a wrong institution altogether – the ECZ. The ECZ, by law, has no power to postpone a general election in Zambia,” Chipenzi said.

Chipenzi, who is executive director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative, said ECZ’s powers end at amending the electoral calendar and that of holding by-elections within 90 days provided for in the Constitution.

He said the holding of any election in Zambia was a prescribed activity in the Constitution and to postpone a general election was outside the prescribed mandate accorded to the ECZ.

“Any change to the holding of any election must have the stamp of the National Assembly. The National Assembly has to be convened to change the relevant articles such as 56 on general election and 57 on by-elections. This requires the support of two-thirds majority of the members of the National Assembly to change and or amend the Constitution of Zambia and therefore postpone any election,” he explained.

Chipenzi further said since the PF, all independents and other opposition members of parliament put together do not make that two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, to unilaterally amend the Constitution of Zambia, some UPND MPs would have to be convinced to support that move.

He added that aforementioned could only be done or announced by the President not the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Chipenzi, however, noted that even the President had limited power to postpone any election in the country, except with the support of the National Assembly.

“So eyes and ears must be on the activities of the National Assembly and to some extent the President himself not the ECZ. …Only under Art 81(2) when the country is at war, where at the moment guarantees the President some leverage to extend his mandate and that of parliament or by a year with the support of a simple majority vote which the President and his ruling party have without hustle,” Chipenzi said.

“Therefore, let us put our fears in the right place, institutions and individuals and direct our eyes and ears there as the role and mandate of the ECZ is to manage, conduct and administer the elections and electoral process as prescribed.’

The ECZ last week said despite the outbreak of COVID-19, it would still conduct three local government by-elections for Nakato and Imalyo wards of Mongu Town Council in Western Province, and Bulilo Ward of Chilubi Town Council in Northern Province.

According to a statement, commission public relations manager Margaret Chimanse said following the coronavirus outbreak that had affected the day-to-day life of citizens, the commission was reviewing elections roadmap and advised stakeholders and the general public on the commencement date for all processes leading up to the 2021 general elections.

She stated that the Commission was monitoring events closely as the pandemic unfolds and was therefore re-aligning its elections calendar.

“As a consequence, the Voter Registration Exercise that was scheduled to commence in May will commence on a date to be advised,” she stated.

“However, despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the Commission will still conduct the polls for three local government by-elections in Nakato and Imalyo wards of Mongu Town Council in Western Province, and Bulilo Ward of Chilubi Town Council in Northern Province.”

Chimanse stated that unlike the voter registration exercise, which had been postponed, the three ward by-elections shall be conducted as prescribed by Article 57 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, which provides that “where a vacancy occurs in the office of a Member of Parliament, Mayor, Council Chairperson or Councillor, a by-election shall be held within 90 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”

She said the Commission would institute administrative measures to guide the conduct of all by-elections to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.