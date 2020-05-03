Headline Matters with Chambwa: Missing link

Especially now, this is a country of all impossibilities. The kind you only watch at a loud cinema or you only dream about if you are constipated of kandolo from Petauke and mwanja from Nalolo. I don’t want to go walkabout, the way I did when I wrote about ‘Foolish night’ one Sunday in November last year. That was a dream and I said so, but not this one – Missing link. Don’t miss out and so, read on.

Today, it’s possible to go to bed as the managing director of this SOMETHING but wake up managing NOTHING. Not that you are dead the following morning, but because what you were managing has been killed. You remember that Headline Matters piece titled ‘Beware of dogs’? If not, Google it. Something like ‘beware of dogs in The Mast.’

As late as 22:30 hours, you can be in your home or office library as a lawyer, reading about precedent in, for instance, the Alavandar murder case in India. For personal satisfaction, pride and even both, you can be fully robbed in regal legal apparel. By midday the following day, you have no licence to practice your valued law. Not that such licence was irregularly obtained but you are stopped for reasons bordering on professional misconduct. Does this sound familiar to you? If not, Google ‘Sangwa and licence.’

Listen, no one, the entire Moonga dynasty – living and dead – is a geologist. But I have heard, or I know, that there are gold deposits in the POOR but fertile forests of Mwinilunga in North-Western Province. Gold presence at a mouth-numbing name as Kasenseli! Poor Lundas, spare me the consternation. But here we are; your gold, our gold is ‘missing’. Who is guilty; the poor or the rich? Don’t Google! There is still an ongoing investigation by dedicated Party Foot (PF) soldiers. For now, cry my beloved Zambia. Laugh, if you can. I’m wiping tears, not of joy.

Who needs gold? I propose we give it to those who receive Social Cash Transfer funds. Can Social Cash Transfer funds also go ‘missing’ like gold? Contempt! What can go missing in perpetuity? Searching, sometimes even for the soul, yields good results. Who still remembers the October/November 2019 tale of missing lechwes from the Bangweulu wetlands? I said a tale and so, don’t worry; they weren’t missing, per se. They are in safe and RICH hands. Your gold, too, is safe. Twinkle!

For now, let the search for YOUR gold continue. A dedicated team is in charge! It, yes gold, shall be found. Hahaha! Do you now understand why I started by saying this is a country of all sorts of IMPOSSIBILITIES? There is a MISSING LINK. What is it? Let’s search, even for the soul. The missing link could either be democracy or our militancy. Cry, if it’s the former and wake up if it’s the latter. Do you get or MISS the point? Anyway, you can still stay home, masked and regularly washing your hands. That should be a possibility. Pray! Yes, for the end of COVID-19 and retrieving our gold. Please, God hear us!

