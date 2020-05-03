HH pledges to build on KK’s good legacy

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has committed himself to building on the good legacy that Dr Kenneth Kaunda laid, especially practically implementing the One Zambia, One Nation.

On Friday, Hichilema visited Dr Kaunda at his State Lodge residence in Lusaka.

Dr Kaunda, the country’s first president, turned 96 years old last Tuesday.

At 15:38 hours, Hichilema, with Dr Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, was in the statesman’s visitors’ room.

When Dr Kaunda was about to enter the room, he remarked: “Oh! My guest is here. I’m only 96 years old.”

Once everybody was in their place, Hichilema said: “KK, bashikulu (grandfather), once more, happy birthday. [At] 96 years old, you are such a gift to all of us – you are a blessing to all of us.”

“What you have done cannot be documented easily. We are proud to have you and we thank God to have given us you for such a long time. We understand that you are doing your memoirs. Your memoirs are Zambia’s story – it’s our story,” Hichilema said.

“Your memoirs are Africa’s story – a story of the world. We know that a lot of work has been done on the memoirs but we would like to join the team that is working on the memoirs to make them materialise. We can help in a small way to complete that story and that story must be completed while you are still with us.”

He added that he would liaise with Kaweche to see what work, on Dr Kaunda’s memoirs, remains to be done and “how we can make a small contribution.”

“And I invite other Zambians, my brother (Kaweche) to do the same because this is our story,” Hichilema noted.

Kaweche cut-in and told Hichilema that: “it’s a good gesture, my brother, that you have done.”

“It will encourage ordinary Zambians to do something, assuming that they are too far away to be able to be involved. Anybody who wishes to be part of the finishing of his memoirs is most welcome to come and talk to us and see how they can help us,” Kaweche indicated.

“Our chairman of the project – it’s not a Zambian project alone – is former president [Olusegun] Obasanjo. He is the one who is pulling us together from South Africa, Tanzania….”

He said if it were not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Kaunda’s memoirs could have been launched at the next African Union (AU) meeting in Addis Ababa.

“But we have been sidetracked because of the coronavirus,” Kaweche noted.

Hichilema responded that the selection of former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo was equally wonderful.

“It reflects who KK is to all of us. In our small way, we would like to work through you, under him (Obasanjo). So, you can coordinate all of us,” he said.

“Without him (KK), many of us would still be in the village and maybe walking without shoes. [But] he sent us to school – he gave us the best gift ever. So, whatever little we do, we are doing it to the owner.”

The opposition leader also pointed out that the national unity that Dr Kaunda set ought to be emulated today.

“It’s so surprising that today we can have people talking about tribalism when bashikulu taught us how to live together, to co-exist. He built a country which is multi-racial, multi-linguistic. All of us should learn from bashikulu on why it’s important to work together. I don’t know how we should deal with those individuals but we can only encourage them to learn from bashikulu,” said Hichilema

“We must re-unite this country. It’s our duty to build on the good legacy he laid for us – One Zambia, One Nation. But we must not just say it by word of mouth but we must live it by deed.”

Kaweche also cautioned Zambians against stimulating divisive acts, on whatever basis.

“I was shocked when I read one of the [news]papers referring to one of our citizens and describing him as an Indian by heritage, a Hindu by religion. That’s a very dangerous path to take; identifying people on religious lines, race, nationality,” he lamented.

“I was shocked to see that in print and none of our leaders took issue with that. That really worries me….”

On his part, Dr Kaunda’s said: “This is a wonderful approach young men (Hichilema and Kaweche). Continue to work together. Success is assured! I’m very, very happy to be 96 years old.”

Kaweche told his father that: “we shall try to do our best to fill the over-sized shoes that you left.”

Dr Kaunda, Hichilema and Kaweche later remained in a closed-door meeting for about 15 minutes.