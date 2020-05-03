Sampa counterclaims against City Market manager in defamation case

LUSAKA mayor, Miles Sampa has counter claimed damages for defamation of character from Lusaka City market manager Mwenya Matafwali.

Sampa claims that Matafwali defamed him when he alleged that he asked for K20,000 from city market for his personal use.

This in a matter where Matafwali has sued Sampa and the Zambia Daily Mail newspaper seeking damages for libel for alleging that he had stolen more than K13,000 which was meant to be deposited in the Lusaka City Council account.

Matafwali is seeking an interim injunction to restrain Sampa and the Zambia Daily Mail from further publishing the said words or any similar libel against him.

He is also seeking damages for libel and a public apology from the two defendants in a newspaper, with nationwide circulation.

In his statement of claim, Matafwali stated that by contract of employment dated July 5, 2017, he was offered employment by the Lusaka City Council as manager of the City Market for a period of three years.

He stated that by letter dated April 2, 2020, Sampa wrote to the Lusaka City Council town clerk indicating that City Market generated a total revenue of K13,626,242.12 in 2019 but only a total of K60,000 was remitted to the Lusaka City Council main accounts at Civic Centre.

Matafwali stated that in the letter, Sampa reminded the town clerk, Alex Mwansa, about the need to notify him (Matafwali) that his contract would not be renewed in July this year when it expires and that he must be moved to any other market around Lusaka with immediate effect.

He lamented that the said words uttered by Sampa and the Zambia Daily Mail meant and were understood to mean to an ordinary member of society that he stole K12 million and he has failed to account for it and was unfit to retain his occupation or employment and should be removed from office.

But in his defence and counter claim, Sampa said Matafwali’s statement of claim relates to a letter which he wrote to the town clerk Alex Mwansa to investigate the mismanagement of Lusaka City Council market revenue for the financial year ending 2019 amounting to K13,626,242.12.

Sampa stated that he would aver that it was in order for the local authority not to renew Matafwali’s contract of employment.

He stated that labour laws were followed in line with the contract and it was agreed that Matafwali be transferred to another market.

Sampa stated that Matafwali had indeed failed to account for the money collected from city market.

He contended that Matafwali had put his reputation as mayor of the city of Lusaka into disrepute, public scandal, odium and contempt.

And Sampa claimed that Matafwali defamed him when he maliciously caused to be published in the media that he had demanded payment of K20,000 from City Market for personal use.

“The statement by the plaintiff was made and published in both the print and electronic media with worldwide coverage on the Internet and has brought the defendant into ridicule, odium, and low esteem in the eyes of right thinking members of the public,” said Sampa who had counterclaimed damages, exemplary damages for defamation of character, costs and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.