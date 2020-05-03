Suspend employment code for economy to survive – Mutati

FELIX Mutati has pleaded that the Employment Code Act be suspended in order to give Zambia’s economy a chance to survive and beyond that to begin to recover.

Last Tuesday, Premier Consult Limited proposed that the government should immediately suspend the Employment Code Act and that during the transition period, revert to the old pieces of legislation that it repealed.

Professor Oliver Saasa, the managing director of Premier Consult Limited, together with Felix Mwenge, compiled a report titled ‘critical assessment of the Employment Code Act – main findings and recommendations.’

In the report, Prof Saasa and Mwenge indicated that a employment and labour legislation taskforce should be constituted to undertake a comprehensive review of the Employment Code Act.

The duo suggested that such a team should draw membership from the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, Zambia Law Development Commission, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), Chamber of Mines, Zambia Association of Manufacturers, and two labour experts from learning institutions.

Backing calls for the suspension of the Act, Mutati, a former finance minister under President Edgar Lungu Cabinet, explained that the starting point was that unusual times required unusual responses and urgency.

He explained that the challenges of the existing economic environment called for hard policy choices and the need to implement difficult reforms.

“All businesses are under financial stress and are struggling to survive. This is much worse for the small businesses and for the informal business,” Mutati said in an interview in Lusaka.

“Implementing the Employment Code Act will not only dilute the impact of the tax relief measures and the K10 billion Bank of Zambia [stimulus] facility but will make it extremely difficult to sustain even the reduced levels of employment.”

He cautioned that implementing the Employment Code Act now could render a sector like tourism that had already faltered, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, completely dead.

“[When] you implement this new Act, they (stressed sectors) will never have a chance to come back again because they won’t be able to afford. Therefore, I support the calls for the suspension of the Act,” Mutati noted.

“It must be suspended in order to give the economy a chance, first of all, to survive and beyond that to begin to recover. But if we don’t suspend its implementation, then all that is thrown out of the window.”

He also pointed out that in order to safeguard even the limited available jobs, “business must be able to function.”

Mutati added that without a functioning business environment, “you’ll not be able to talk about protecting the worker.”

“There will be nothing to protect! The plan is that the Act is implemented this May. [But] it needs to be suspended immediately and thereafter the whole Act should go through a surgical review to make sure that it is used as a tool to support economic recovery, whilst protecting the interest of the workers. It needs broad consultation…” explained Mutati.