We’re rushing headlong into worst economic crisis since 1991 – Nevers

WE seem to be rushing headlong into the worst economic crisis since 1991, says MMD leader Nevers Mumba.

Mumba, a former Republican vice-president, in his labour message on Friday evening, said at the same time, too many Zambian families feel like even when the economy was in better shape, they did not feel like they got their fair share.

He said it was amazing how the story of Zambia and the story of the fight for the worker’s rights could not be separated.

“It is the same story year in year out. The cry of the common Zambian worker. The demand for a fair wage, better working conditions, better opportunities to invest in housing, better medical schemes and dignity in the workplace,” he said.

“Nonetheless, the Zambian worker has come a long way; from the establishment of the first union by the likes of Goldwin Mbikusita Lewanika and Lawrence Katilungu, whose collective action and organisation among African mines workers validated that African miners were already aware of a common interest and could organise united resistance against employers.”

He said the labour movement was also instrumental as far back as the struggle for independence.

Mumba said the labour movement constituted an active ally of other nationalist movements.

He said by 1990/1991, the labour movement had reached its peak in popularity and supported the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) in the struggle to re-introduce plural politics in Zambia.

He said the foremost labour leader of the time, Frederick Chiluba, defeated Dr Kenneth Kaunda and UNIP to become the second Republican president.

Mumba said in 2011, it was the rapport that Michael Sata had developed with the workers of Zambia with his values of “Lower Taxes and More Money in your pockets” that saw the MMD lose power to PF.

“Today, we again face a changing economy. With inflation standing at 15.7 per cent, fuel per litre and the exchange rate all racing towards K20 per unit, and the entire world embroiled in a war against an invisible enemy, the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19), it seems the Zambian worker is once again at the epicentre of the coming change,” he said.

“Although it is undeniable that we have come a long way since the days of Lawrence Katilungu, we still have a number of challenges as a nation and as workers. We seem to be rushing headlong into the worst economic crisis since 1991. At the same time, too many Zambian families feel like even when the economy had been in better shape, they didn’t feel like they got their fair share. It is because of this that Zambian workers need a voice now more than ever.”

He said if this was going to happen, the labour unions would need to be the driving force for raising that voice.

Mumba said over the past decade, it was almost as if the labour movement had auctioned its very soul, while membership in unions had fallen, and inequality has risen.

“As long as the workers’ voice remains divided, it will continue to be dismissed. When workers come together, and when it’s not just one voice but a chorus – it becomes impossible to ignore,” he said.

“As we commemorate this year’s Labour Day, most of our workers are at home. Not because it’s May Day, but because we are all on partial lock down due to the break out of the coronavirus. We have a chance as a nation to fully appreciate our workers, to miss the water because it is gone. To appreciate some of the most mundane tasks [of] workers, and to highlight one category of workers, the frontline health workers that continues to fight for us from the front even through this pandemic.”

Mumba said it was time for the Zambian worker to take up the fight.

“I have no doubt that Zambia will one day be a nation where if you work hard, you can get ahead and build an even better life for your children regardless of your tribe, gender, religion or the colour of your skin. That’s why I am running for president – and it’s why I believe in you,” said Mumba.