Enoch Kavindele says he misses the Leadership Code that regulated the conduct of leaders in Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s administration.
Kavindele says if the Code was there leaders would not be competing for public tenders.
“To be honest with you, I miss the Leadership Code. I wish the leadership code would still be there. What that would have meant would be [that] leaders would not be in businesses competing with real business people, because as it is now if you were to tender for anything, for any work, amongst the people you would be competing with will be leaders who will sit on that committee adjudicating the fate of what you would have put in; so totally unfair,” says Kavindele. “For me I think the Leadership Code is one of the things that we miss. If you had a dream at night that you had taken government money, you know, that would be a terrible day. It was never thought of. Times have changed. And, of course, we have now started missing the motto: One Zambia, One Nation. For, we grew up under One Zambia, One Nation. And KK was a disciplinarian and he wanted everyone in UNIP to be like him. There was a lot of discipline. For instance, if a minister went to a bank and borrowed money and they failed to pay, to KK that was not acceptable; you were gone, indeed. And because we treasured KK so much, we really all wanted to be like him in our interaction with the people. So, humility was one of those things that we copied from KK.”
Indeed, a leadership code is needed.
No one disputes that leadership matters.
We recognise good leadership firsthand when a leader we admire inspires, excites, engages, or even leaves us.
While we can stipulate that leadership matters and that we know it when we encounter it, it is much more difficult to find the elusive answer to the simple question, “What makes a good and effective leader?”
There are rules that good and effective leaders must live by in order to be successful. Leaders must invest in themselves to be personally proficient. Effective leaders manage their physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves well. They learn constantly. They are capable of quick, bold actions as well as great patience. They constantly deepen their insight about themselves. This is especially true in tough political, social and economic times when people look to their leaders for hope and confidence.
Good leaders know how to be strategists and are able to answer the question “Where are we going?” They test their big ideas pragmatically, and they work with others to find the path from the present to the desired future. Effective leaders are executors. They ask: “How will we ensure that we reach our goal?” They understand how to make change happen, assign accountability, delegate appropriately, and make sure that people work well together.
They help people bring their best to the work at hand. They are human capital developers who build the next generation – they make sure that the country has the longer-term skills, knowledge, behaviours and attitudes for future strategic success.
All good and effective leaders must be personally proficient. They must have integrity, they must be trustworthy, and they must be willing to learn.
Enoch Kavindele says he misses the Leadership Code that regulated the conduct of leaders in Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s administration.
Kavindele says if the Code was there leaders would not be competing for public tenders.
“To be honest with you, I miss the Leadership Code. I wish the leadership code would still be there. What that would have meant would be [that] leaders would not be in businesses competing with real business people, because as it is now if you were to tender for anything, for any work, amongst the people you would be competing with will be leaders who will sit on that committee adjudicating the fate of what you would have put in; so totally unfair,” says Kavindele. “For me I think the Leadership Code is one of the things that we miss. If you had a dream at night that you had taken government money, you know, that would be a terrible day. It was never thought of. Times have changed. And, of course, we have now started missing the motto: One Zambia, One Nation. For, we grew up under One Zambia, One Nation. And KK was a disciplinarian and he wanted everyone in UNIP to be like him. There was a lot of discipline. For instance, if a minister went to a bank and borrowed money and they failed to pay, to KK that was not acceptable; you were gone, indeed. And because we treasured KK so much, we really all wanted to be like him in our interaction with the people. So, humility was one of those things that we copied from KK.”
Indeed, a leadership code is needed.
No one disputes that leadership matters.
We recognise good leadership firsthand when a leader we admire inspires, excites, engages, or even leaves us.
While we can stipulate that leadership matters and that we know it when we encounter it, it is much more difficult to find the elusive answer to the simple question, “What makes a good and effective leader?”
There are rules that good and effective leaders must live by in order to be successful. Leaders must invest in themselves to be personally proficient. Effective leaders manage their physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves well. They learn constantly. They are capable of quick, bold actions as well as great patience. They constantly deepen their insight about themselves. This is especially true in tough political, social and economic times when people look to their leaders for hope and confidence.
Good leaders know how to be strategists and are able to answer the question “Where are we going?” They test their big ideas pragmatically, and they work with others to find the path from the present to the desired future. Effective leaders are executors. They ask: “How will we ensure that we reach our goal?” They understand how to make change happen, assign accountability, delegate appropriately, and make sure that people work well together.
They help people bring their best to the work at hand. They are human capital developers who build the next generation – they make sure that the country has the longer-term skills, knowledge, behaviours and attitudes for future strategic success.
All good and effective leaders must be personally proficient. They must have integrity, they must be trustworthy, and they must be willing to learn.