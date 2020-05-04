BILL 10 A PF DO OR DIE PROJECT …they’re emptying the treasury campaigning for it amidst COVID-19 – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says the governing PF’s strategic plan 2018 to 2021 has nothing to do with the development of Zambia but a campaign tool designed to win next year’s elections, at any cost.

He says failure to pass Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 will fatally wound PF “and they know it. That is why they are emptying the national treasury, campaigning for it even during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Reacting to the outrageous document whose contents were reported by The Mast last week, Sejani said Zambians were now fully accustomed to the PF way of doing things.

The 22-page strategic plan is titled ‘towards an industrial, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic and inclusive Zambia under One Zambia, One Nation.’

Sejani once served as local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba government and was also a Mapatizya member of parliament.

He told The Mast that the PF’s Plan is interesting and informative, “given that PF started their second mandate in 2016.”

Sejani asked whether the four years leading up to 2021 were meant for real development or the document was merely detailing a four-year campaign plan.

He wondered how many ‘noble objectives’ outlined in the title of the strategic plan have been implemented, three years down the line.

“How many industries have been created? What about democracy; are we seeing more democracy or less democracy? Is Zambia now more inclusive than before? Are the actions of this government now promoting ‘One Zambia, One Nation or they are precipitating divisions in the country?” Sejani asked. “Opposition parties must sit up, take note of this document even at this late hour and up their game. This document has nothing to do with the development of Zambia but a campaign tool designed to win next year’s elections at any cost.”

He said the only things which were being implemented in the Plan were those related to campaigns and those meant to keep the PF in power.

Sejani added that the ruling party was threatened by a well-organised opposition and that it was working overtime to destabilise the opposition through unreasonable application of the public order Act.

“Any attempt to forge alliances amongst opposition parties will be fought viciously by PF. Opposition councillors will be targeted and bought. This is all in their document and it is the only part of the document where we are seeing implementation and results,” Sejani observed.

Sejani also observed that over the years, Zambians have learnt that the PF was good at coining lofty slogans and titles to documents that meant nothing, in reality.

He noted that such slogans and “high sounding titles” were designed merely to get political power.

“Once this power is gotten, however, you will discover that PF never actually told you what their true intentions were, as in donchi kubeba. You will actually find out that, in effect, they were taking you backwards as in dununa reverse,” he said, adding that when the PF first appeared on the scene, Zambians were promised heaven on earth as in ‘more jobs, lower taxes and more money in our pockets’.

“We forgot to ask one thing as whose pockets were being referred to because there is a chance that they may not have been referring to our pockets but theirs. Now, however, we know whose pockets are over-flowing with money from mukula trees, fire tenders, 48 houses and many other corruption scandals. As for us the people, we were slapped with a myriad of taxes never seen from any government since our independence.”

He indicated that the ‘superfluous taxes’ ranged from toll gates, teachers’, nurses’ and marketeers’ licences to boreholes and withholding taxes.

“They truly never told us their true intentions. Instead of directing these taxes to poverty alleviation programmes, being a so-called pro-poor party, they ended up being consumed by corruption and downright theft. We saw what happened to the social cash transfer money. The only gift the poor got was their brutal removal from the streets,” Sejani said. “Now, here we are again. A promise of an ‘industrial, prosperous, peaceful, stable, united, democratic and inclusive Zambia under One Zambia, One Nation. Does PF mean what they say in the [strategic plan] title? The answer is NO!”

Sejani also spoke about the issuance of national registration cards in PF strongholds, and the party’s self-confessed strategy to promote pro-PF NGOs and civil society organisations.

“We are seeing many of them already running around selling Bill 10 – which is their do or die project. Forget about their lamentation that it will be very easy to campaign against UPND if this bill fails to pass. Since when did they want to make it easy for UPND to campaign?” he said.

“Failure to pass Bill 10 fatally wounds PF and they know it. That is why they are emptying the national treasury, campaigning for it even during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On the Plan’s indication that there shall be government control of all public media houses, Sejani concluded that such that, by extension, would include closing media houses not toeing the line.

“The closure of prime TV must be seen in this light. It has nothing to do with the issues being talked about but everything to do with PF desire to takeover and control all the airwaves in Zambia, according to this document,” said Sejani.

“Remember PF is establishing a media intelligence centre to be fully equipped and supported with permanent bloggers, hackers, reporters and others. This is ominous! In their desperation to control all news, it is not beyond this government to shut down social media as we approach the elections.”