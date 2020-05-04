CB Nkana fans back Zulu executive

THE Copperbelt Nkana Fans Bureau has backed the Emmanuel Zulu-led Nkana National Supporters Executive.

In a statement yesterday, the Copperbelt Bureau chairperson Augustine Karim said supporters of Nkana FC will not scamper to toothless threats from a body that has zero backing from the majority of supporters and major stakeholders of the club.

“The Copperbelt Bureau and all the Nkana soccer fans far and beyond are in complete support of the Emmanuel Zulu-led Nkana National Supporters Executive and the brave and intelligent stance to brush off the dissolution of the Nkana Fans and all affiliates in the country by a rogue team of executives that has lost direction and the heart for the club. We categorically state that we as supporters of Nkana Football Club will not scamper to toothless threats from a body that has zero backing from the majority of supporters and major stakeholders of Nkana Football Club,” he said. “We strongly ask all our members on the Copperbelt and those beyond to remain in humble tranquility as we correctly and with legal intelligence move our agenda of cleaning the ills that have haunted and shrunk the wellbeing, stolen the focus, eaten the glory of our Mighty Kalampa.”

He added that the national executive is guided by a constitution.

“We have an elite and well constituted National Supporters Executive members working round the clock to move our agenda. We are winning and we will get back to a force Nkana was known

for,” he said. “Let us be mindful of what we say and where we say it. We have our own supporters in fox skins those we have stood with in victory and in sorrow, men and women that we have drunk and eaten with and danced to that victorious tune when we dominate our opponents. These people are sleeping with the ANTAGONIST, wanting to better their lives by corroding and depleting that we have suffered for. Let us be vigilant in all we do and in what say. Being destructive will not help us in any way, as such actions will butter or fuel their agenda.”

Karim said, “Our National Supporters Executive was constitutionally elected by fully paid-up members that were authenticated with a valid receipt. Fear not and let’s walk the talk as we work at bettering the team we have loved for so long. I call upon our Nkana fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers to stand for our just and noble cause. Stay safe and be blessed.”