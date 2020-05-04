Fearless journalism essential – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema regrets that world press freedom day in Zambia is being held against a backdrop of unprecedented muzzling of the media by the PF government.

He observes that there is now a total departure from the tenets of press freedom and democracy.

Yesterday, Zambia joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), whose theme was ‘journalism without fear or favour.’

Hichilema, in a statement, said the UPND joined Zambia and the rest of the world in celebrating such a great day.

He said WPFD was set aside for the global community to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate its achievement and defend the media from attacks on their independence.

“We pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives, jobs and even sent to jail in exercise of their profession and pursuit of truth against corrupt and dictatorial regimes,” Hichilema said.

“This year’s WPFD takes place at a time when the media are once again, in the history of mankind, called upon to take up arms against another major pandemic outbreak, COVID-19.”

Hichilema acknowledged that journalists were in the front line of fighting COVID-19 and that they faced similar risks and resource challenges as the other essential workers on the battlefront against the pandemic.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had added more pressure on the already over-stretched media.

“The media are still expected to tackle traditional crises of poverty like HIV/AIDS, climate change and corruption and rule of law. To overcome these crises, genuine press freedom and “journalism without fear or favour” are indispensable,” Hichilema said.

“With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the media are needed than ever before. Our people need truthful and timely information and government needs to be held accountable over the resources being mopped up to fight the pandemic.”

He said this year’s WPFD theme was spot-on, for the moment.

“Fearless journalism is needed in moments like this when irresponsible governments can take advantage of the lockdown situations to impose new restrictions on individual and media freedoms and liberties,” Hichilema said.

“For us in Zambia, WPFD is being held against a backdrop of unprecedented muzzling of the media by the Patriotic Front and total departure from the tenets of press freedom and democracy.”

Hichilema lamented that under the Edgar Lungu presidency, “we have witnessed forced closures and intimidation of independent and critical media houses.”

“The grand plan is to silence the voices of the people against the corruption and theft of public resources by the PF regime,” he said.

“To the contrary, the UPND views free press as vital for both development and democracy. We recognise that all forms of human and developmental processes rely on free flow of information.”

Hichilema further indicated that free media were the lifeblood and soul of good governance and of capable, responsive and accountable States.

He pledged that a UPND government would be a champion of free, accountable and well capitalised press.

“We call on citizens to stand tall with us in getting our country back from the enemies of a free press. Only the UPND in government will guarantee full rights and freedoms of the media and you the citizens as enshrined in our constitution,” said Hichilema. “Together we can take this country to the ‘promised land’ for ourselves and our descendants. Happy world press freedom day. God bless our Republic.”