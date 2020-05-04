FFTUZ opposes calls to suspend employment code

THE Federation of Free Trade Unions in Zambia has opposed calls by some stakeholders that the Employment Code be suspended.

And FFTUZ president Chingati Msiska said there could not be meaningful economic development and social development without workers in the equation.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka to commemorate International Labour Day under the theme “Reducing developmental inequalities through sustainable job creation”, Msiska said his union would not take kindly any employer who would be abrogating the labour laws in the wake of COVID-19.

He said there was no need to suspend the employment code because it protects both the employees and the employers.

The recent report, dubbed “Critical Assessment of the Employment Code Act” by Professor Oliver Saasa of Premier Consult and Felix Mwenge, a research fellow in the Human Development Unit of the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR), stated that the Employment Code Act (ECA) had introduced significant complications to labour and employment legislation.

The report also called for urgent introspection before it begins to seriously affect growth prospects as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Zambia.

But Msiska suggested that if there was any amendment or repeals to the employment code, the document should be taken back to Tripartite Consultative Labour Council (TCLC).

He said laws available in the country should protect jobs.

“FFTUZ therefore calls on government to enhance the policy and regulatory environment that fosters the growth of the micro, small and medium entrepreneurs and those that govern the employment and labour markets,” he said.

He further said the coronavirus had hit badly the informal economy and had disrupted the source of livelihoods.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19, which has negatively impacted the global and national economies, the future of work for both formal and informal sectors is highly threatened,” Msiska said.

“The closing of education and training providers not only means a major loss of investment in skills, it also puts many learners in the informal economy at a disadvantage of those who may not be able to benefit from distance and e-learning for lack of connectivity, Zambia being mostly rural with very limited power infrastructure. As such, the very measures that are crucial to slowing the spread of the virus have a direct cost for more than three quarters of the population in Zambia whose livelihood is dependent on the informal economy.”

Msiska added that employers from both public and private sector should not use COVID-19 pandemic as an scapegoat for not awarding deserving employees.

“Consider awarding deserving employees, without using COVID-19 pandemic as a scapegoat for not recognising employees that have enormously contributed to the profitability and prosperity of various corporations,” said Msiska.

FFTUZ vice-president Muyaywa Kabisa said this was not the time for trade unions to retreat and go in quarantine but to work for their members whose jobs were being threatened amid COVID-19.

He warned that if unions go to sleep, they would find their members had lost employment.