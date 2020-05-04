Health worker dies in Power Tools accident

IAN MUTAMBO, one of the deceased in Saturday’s Power Tools accident, is a medical laboratory technologist who according to friends had been assigned to transport COVID-19 test samples from Chavuma to Solwezi.

According to sources close to Mutambo, the 24-year-old was taking samples of a COVID-19 suspected patient to Solwezi, North Western, for testing.

Mutambo was one of the four people who died when the bus fell off Madyanga Bridge and plunged into Kabompo River in Manyinga district.

According to sources, Mutambo was carrying samples taken from a Chinese who is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus.

The sources say, the Chinese national was admitted to the Zambezi District Hospital.

Ministry of Health is yet to comment on the matter.

When contacted, Ministry spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo’s mobile phone went unanswered.