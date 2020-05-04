Let the truth be told – VJ

A tame media is a danger to society, says veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga.

He says that dictators are allergic to criticism.

“The plight of journalists is of paramount importance. Regrettably, many African governments prefer to have a tame press, which sings endless praises to the leaders. They let their citizens choke with news in the print and electronic media, which praises leaders endlessly, twenty-four hours every day,” Mwaanga said in his World Press Freedom Day statement. “I can only urge the journalists to remain resolute in their struggle to keep world citizens informed about events in our globalised village. They must report the truth, no matter who is involved and adhere to journalistic ethics. Let the truth be told, whether it is about incompetence, tribalism, wrong doing, general misconduct, theft, corruption, misuse of public resources, mistreatment of workers as well as issues of integrity. The truth shall always win, because the God we worship is not asleep.”

He observed that many journalists around the world were in prison or detained without charge. Mwaanga said some have at some point, been subjected to torture and other forms of inhuman treatment.

“Some have been killed while performing their professional duties. Private radio and television stations have been targeted and put off the air for political reasons. Newspapers have been shut down by intolerant governments using dubious tax laws and other related issues, which do not apply to government owned media institutions,” he noted. “In the recent past, many journalists on the frontline, have contracted the dreaded coronavirus and others have died in an effort to get world citizens, informed and educated about the dangers of the virus spread. My heart goes out to all the journalists in the world. I salute them for their dedication to the profession and encourage them to investigate and report the truth, regardless of who is involved and personal danger.”

Mwaanga said the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, clearly states that “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression: this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference, the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers”.

He said a free and independent press is key to any credible, functioning and healthy democracy.

Mwaanga said in the absence of censorship, the press acts as a watchdog of government and private action, providing information to sustain an informed citizenry.

“In this regard, ‘government efforts to influence published or broadcast news content, either via media control or by inducing self-censorship, represent a threat to the access of important and necessary information to the public and affects the quality of democracy’,” he said. “Freedom of the press, is and has proved to be an indispensable tool in democratic societies. An independent and responsible press, serves to increase knowledge and participation in matters of governance and public affairs generally. It also acts as an essential driver of civic participation.”

Mwaanga noted that Sweden was the first country in the world to adopt freedom of the press into its Constitution in 1766. “Notwithstanding the United Nations Declaration on freedom of the press, many countries in Africa and elsewhere, observe it more in breach,” said Mwaanga.