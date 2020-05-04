Lungu criticises ‘biased’ media

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he still realises the importance of professional journalism.

He says, “we have seen political players, to a larger extent influence, what is put out by some media organisations”.

However, President Lungu says so far, “the [COVID-19] coverage has been fair as you have focused more on official information. More importantly, you have educated and sensitised masses adequately about how to protect themselves against the coronavirus.”

“The news and programmes of these media organisations are skewed towards propagating the agenda of their political sponsors. These sponsored media are utterly biased and no amount of good can be written about other political players even if they did anything positive,” President Lungu said.

However, he said was glad to state that the Patriotic Front government had invested massively in the development of the media with the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting standing out in the quest to develop the media in Zambia.

President Lungu said the digitisation of the media in Zambia had given way to the plurality of media channels.

“Conversely, the operationalisation of the Independent Broadcasting Authority has been a milestone that has seen the licensing of over a hundred broadcasting houses in Zambia,” he said.

President Lungu said currently, there were 39 licensed television companies, and 134 radio stations.

He said the development had not just seen the employment of our young people, but had seen the plurality of voices in the media and the media had become a real marketplace of ideas.

“The multiplication of television channels has equally seen a plethora of challenges. These are: unethical journalism – the country has seen a deterioration of ethical journalism, and this is, partly, as a result of the new media companies hiring untrained personnel to run newsrooms,” he said. “Broadcasting is a very delicate media and if mishandled, words said on television and radio could plunge a country into civil strife. We have witnessed misquoting of sources, omission of information to suit the journalist’s agenda, exaggeration of events, and distortion of information.”

President Lungu said, in newspapers, he had seen same sources being quoted “over and over again and their agendas dictating coverage”.

“Conversely, we have seen newspapers using such sources to foster their agenda,” he said.

President Lungu said the recruitment of untrained staff was directly related to the challenge of small media market.

“Much as the media has expanded in the country, the commercial side remains troubled as a result of few companies ready to give these companies business in terms of advertising. It is a fact that there are very few companies willing to advertise on these media platforms,” he said. “It is because of this challenge that media companies are unable to raise enough revenue to employ trained personnel. Untrained journalists then demand that their sources pay them for coverage. This, in itself, compromises these journalists as they cannot report objectively.”

President Lungu said most disappointing was the fact that the media had to date failed to come up with a media council, “a body that would have cleaned up unprofessionalism in the media”.

“Failure to form this media body, coupled with the advent of social media, has meant people failing to distinguish a journalist from other ordinary communicators. And until journalists realise the importance of a media council, they will continue to grumble as social media activists continue to take up their space,” President Lungu said. “On my part, I still realise the importance of professional journalism, whose importance is clearly seen in this COVID-19 fight. As I join journalists in remembering their day, I end by encouraging those media practitioners who are untrained to use some of their time to go to school to build their capacity. It is never late.”

He said journalists were frontline workers, as long as they continued informing the country about the pandemic because “you cannot report from home, you have to go out, and may come into harm’s way”.

“You are very critical in this fight because, your accurate reporting and analysis of the situation we are in, is key in uniting all of us as we fight the COVID-19,” said President Lungu. “I must say so far, the coverage has been fair as you have focused more on official information. More importantly, you have educated and sensitised masses adequately about how to protect themselves against the coronavirus.”