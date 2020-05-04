Lusaka West Community farmers defend lawyer

MEMBERS of the Lusaka West Community Farms have explained that the consent judgment signed by Lusaka lawyer Germano Kaulungombe on behalf of 360 farmers of Lusaka West in a land dispute before the Court of Appeal was done with their blessing.

Chairman and secretary of Lusaka West Community Gaston Tembo and Rabson Lungu, who have come to the defence of Kaulungombe, said the consent judgment entered between Osick Chilembo and 359 others and Elizabeth Catherine Cooke and five others (CAZ/08/347/2019) before the Court of Appeal was approved by the 360 farmers who instructed Kaulungombe to execute it on their behalf.

This is in a matter where 360 farmers in Lusaka West have sued Kaulungombe trading as Marshal Chambers in the Lusaka High Court alleging that he fraudulently signed the said consent judgment without their approval.

Osick Chilembo and 359 other farmers of Lusaka West Farms Community are seeking a declaration that Kaulungombe had no authority to act for the plaintiffs or at all.

They want damages for fraud, inconvenience and anxiety caused to them.

According to their statement of claim, Chilembo said Kaulungombe was once an advocate acting for the complainants in a matter which was before the Court of Appeal.

He said there has been an active appeal case pending before the Court of Appeal from the High Court judgment dated November 1, 2019 which was previously being handled by Kaulungombe until instructions were withdrawn from him by the plaintiffs in early September 2019.

Chilembo stated that due to the insistence of Kaulungombe to continue handling the plaintiffs matter, the plaintiffs had no choice but to alert the public that Kaulungombe was no longer acting for them in that matter and an advert was published in the Daily Nation newspaper by way of press release on September 30, 2019.

“Without the plaintiff’s knowledge the defendant in his capacity as their lawyer and without their instructions whatsoever purported to have drawn a consent judgment to withdraw the said active appeal case which was pending before the Court of Appeal and got it signed by the respondents in that case,” Chilembo said.

“The said consent judgment which contained very prejudicial clauses to the interests of the plaintiffs was accordingly approved and signed by the Court of Appeal judges on February 19, 2020.”

“As a result of the fraudulent conduct on the part of the defendant the plaintiffs have suffered damage and loss and risk being evicted from their farms in an event that the respondents in the matter before the Court of Appeal execute the said fraudulent consent judgement,” lamented Chilembo.

But Tembo and Lungu in their capacity as chairman and secretary of the Lusaka West Community on behalf of the 358 farmers in an affidavit verifying facts in the defence of the court action commenced against Kaulungombe exonerated the lawyer, saying that contrary to claims by former chairman Chilembo, whom they accused of being a ‘conman’, the consent judgment was approved by members of the community.

Tembo and Lungu submitted that they were prompted to swear the affidavit in defence of Kaulungombe because Chilembo was a disgraced former chairman of the Lusaka West Community who was facing numerous counts of obtaining money by false pretences from members of the public.

Tembo and Lungu said Chilembo’s lawyer Overs Banda of OMM Banda and Company who is claiming to represent them is not their lawyer as he was removed from the record by the farmers for alleged incompetence and failure to provide appropriate and correct legal advice.

“Contrary to the claims by the former disgraced chairman Osick Chilembo and his accomplice lawyer, Overs MM Banda, the consent judgments were approved at a meeting attended by the Lusaka West Farms Community which meeting Lusaka West Zambia Police Service was aware of as we had informed them as the same meeting was also captured on video,” explained the duo.

“The consent judgments were done with the blessings of the community members, through letters which the community members endorsed in favour of our lawyer Germano Kaulungombe with instruction that he proceeds to execute the consent judgements as the same were approved by 360 farmers.”

Tembo and Lungu contended that in the absence of the consent judgments to which the title deed holders have consented to allowing them stay on their (Elizabeth Cooke and others) land for a fee to be agreed, the 360 farmers are at the verge of losing their investment built up to over 27 years ago as they do not hold title to the land.

“We swear to the contents of this affidavit in the interest of justice as the conman Osick Chilembo and his accomplice lawyer Overs MM Banda are completely dishonest, unprofessional and crooked and we accordingly challenge them to sue us for defamation if they still have any integrity to protect,” said Tembo and Lungu.