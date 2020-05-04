Stimulus package likely to stimulate corruption

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Perhaps one of the positives that the year 2020 will be remembered for are the new words and terminologies that it has made many Zambians to know they exist. Sanitizer, scalable, symptomatic, stimulus package and many more.

Simply put, the fact that the Zambian vocabulary has improved tremendously in 2020 cannot be overemphasized. I am not just sure if it is the silver lining to look out for out of the COVID-19 dark cloud.

On Vantage Point this week, we are going to look at one of the terminologies that has become familiar on the Zambian tongue of late, yet very difficult to explain what it exactly is by many. Am talking about stimulus package. Can you relate?

By stimulus package is meant a coordinated effort to increase government spending and lower taxes and interest rates in order to stimulate an economy out of a recession or depression. It is a set of economic measures put together by a government to stimulate a faltering economy by boosting employment and spending.

A stimulus package can either be in the form of a monetary stimulus or a fiscal stimulus. A monetary stimulus involves reducing interest rates. When interest rates are cut, there is more incentive for people to borrow as the cost of borrowing is reduced.

An increase in borrowing means there’ll be more money in circulation, less incentive to save, and more motivation to spend. The lowering of interest rates comes with a blessing in disguise in form of the weakening of the exchange rate of a country, which ultimately leads to a boost in exports. When exports are increased, more money enters the economy, encouraging spending and stirring up the economy even further.

Fiscal stimulus on the other hand entails additional government spending or tax cuts designed to increase aggregate demand when the economy is not performing up to its potential. This is the one Zambia has gone for.

The downside of fiscal stimulus is that to increase public spending, the government has to increase its borrowing, which would lead to a higher Debt-to-GDP ratio. Furthermore, economic players may actually choose to save the excess disposable income instead of spending it, which could render the stimulus package ineffective.

Enough of these textbook definitions. With this basic knowledge of a stimulus package and its variants, let us bring it home and see if the route taken by the minister of finance is not only the most appropriate but also workable in our own Zambian context, shall we?

Talking of government interventions to try and boost economic activity in this country, we have been down this road before, does someone remember? Oh yes we have, and if the results of the past endeavours are anything to go by, we can rest in the assurance of another impending catastrophic result.

Before someone judges me as a prophet of doom, may I quickly draw your attention to the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). Established in 2006, the CEEC is one undertaking by the Zambian government to boost economic activity in this country.

Designed to level the economic playing field by enabling the largely marginalised sections of society such as the youth, women and disabled have access to capital, stories of the actual way the CEEC fund has been disbursed makes sad reading.

The marginalised have for the longest time have been used as a cover up for corruption. When these institutions that are purported to be looking into the welfare of the less privileged are set up, one would hope they would really stand for and further this cause in the strictest sense of their mission statement, but they do not. The 14.very elite who design and enforce these placebo pro-poor programs are the ones who benefit.

A typical example is that of one former finance minister, who, as if getting the money that was meant to help disadvantaged groups in our societies was not enough, was apparently showing some inertia to honour her end of the deal by paying back what was due to the commission. Who does that?

Even just by looking at the requirements conditions that are set for one to be eligible to access the funds, one would tell that these funds are not meant for who they are said to target to help. Supporting pay slips and collateral can only be provided by those that are already well off. For how long are the marginalised going to be given the short end of the stick in this country?

In the name of youth empowerment, the government has also released colossal amounts of money, which has only turned out to be nothing more serious than political patronage. President Lungu procured 60 Higer Buses in 2016, which they said were poised to benefit the youths of this country. Because some of us had not known in what context the word youth was being used, we looked forward to benefiting from this initiative, only to realise that it meant PF cadres.

As fate would have it, the Higer Bus stimulus package went down the drain, with no notable economic impact not only to this country, but also to the very “youths” that were accorded the privilege of running these buses. Where are the salvages of those same buses by the way?

The infamous Black Mountains is another form of stimulus package that President Lungu has accorded some youths, this time on the Copper belt. Though the copper ore gleaning activities that take place at these dumping sites look like child’s play, the economic value that is realised from there is quite huge. That is what makes the Jerabos very influential even politically. But unfortunately, just like with the Higer Buses empowerment package, the so called youths benefiting from the Black Mountains are not only PF cadres but also fail to make good of the opportunity.

With the 2020 Covid-19 K10bn Stimulus Package now ready to be disbursed, one wonders what criteria will be used to determine who receives this critical shot in the arm. It is common knowledge that those connected to the government are right now very busy positioning themselves to be able to access the package in every way possible. Fair enough! Since this has been the modus operandi, there is hardly a thing to change the status quo. But are they able to deliver to the expectations of the policy makers?

Therein lies the biggest problem. If those in power could still deliver after sidelining their perceived political foes in the distribution of these funds by sharing them among themselves and their parasites, it would not be very bad.

To the contrary, due to many factors ranging from incompetence to open defiance to the rules set for these funds, only a very meagre fraction of their whole lot put the funds to go use, with the vast majority opting to direct the money towards building their later to be abandoned houses.

Hasn’t someone wondered why the construction industry has been thriving in a bad economy like ours? Well, this is the sector in which one can easily launder funds from illicit transactions. Just hide the money in brick and mortar and it will be safe. If you want to understand how our economy has been anemic of late, take a drive around the suburbs of Lusaka and you will find the answer.

As if not returning what they borrow is not enough, they either open offshore bank accounts or bury the money under the ground, all for the fear of being followed. This deprives our local banking sector of its much needed liquidity, thereby applying unwarranted brakes on the economic wheels, and like headless chickens, you will see and hear them groping about pretending not to know what exactly is going on, hypocrites!

With this kind of attitude towards public funds from our leaders, it is just obvious to imagine what a risk we as a country run to see this stimulus package go down the drain on account of adverse selection, in as far as the disbursement of the package is concerned.

Having drawn the K10bn from a heavily hemorrhagic economy, there is no room for any errors. Whoever has access to this package should know the onus at hand; to jump-start our economy, which is at the point of death. Otherwise, the package may only turn out to be the last nail in the Zambian economic coffin, and that would be calamitous.

chisangamelvin651@gmail.com