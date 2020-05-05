Edgar’s lecture on media professionalism and challenges

In his statement to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day, Edgar Lungu has made a lot of hypocritical claims as well as accusations on the media. Instead of sympathizing with the media houses for the misery his government has caused them, he has ended up pouring scorn on them.
He says: “the multiplication of television channels has equally seen a plethora of challenges. These are: unethical journalism – the country has seen a deterioration of ethical journalism, and this is, partly as a result of the new media companies hiring untrained personnel to run newsrooms. Broadcasting is a very delicate media and if mishandled, words said on television and radio could plunge a country into civil strife. We have witnessed misquoting of sources, omission of information to suit the journalist’s agenda, exaggeration of events, and distortion of information. In newspapers we have seen same sources being quoted over and over again and their agendas dictating coverage. Conversely, we have seen newspapers using such sources to foster their agenda.”
What does Edgar know about ethics? And what does he know about agenda setting for the media? How many innocent citizens have his surrogate media outlets maligned and defamed with impunity? How many outright lies have the PF-aligned media outlets published? And what has Edgar said and, or done about this? What about his personal ethics, does he have any? Is it not the PF agenda that he has tried very hard to impose on the media?
To him, when other media outlets reject PF agenda they become unprofessional. Edgar should be the last person to lecture the media on professionalism because even in his law practice, he has never been professional. The facts are there to justify our argument because it was Edgar who chewed his client’s money and the Law Association of Zambia punished him for that. Is that what he calls professionalism?
From the time he became President of our Republic in 2015, Edgar has gone on rampage spreading misinformation and outright lies about his perceived political enemies, including selected media outlets. To him, what constitutes unethical journalism is when the media remind him about the evils in his government; when the media expose the tribalism that his ministers have been championing, especially against Zambians from Southern Province; when the media expose the corruption under his armpits that he has instigated and supported. But when the media praise him, that, to him becomes ethical journalism.
Edgar also accuses the media of failing to establish a Media Council. He says: “…Most disappointing is the fact that the media has to date failed to come up with a media council, a body that would have cleaned up unprofessionalism in the media. Failure to form this body, coupled with the advent of social media, has meant people failing to distinguish a journalist from other ordinary communicators. And until journalists realise the importance of a media council, they will continue to grumble as social media activists continue to take up their space.”
Firstly, it is important to go back in time and state that the process of statutory self-regulation was imposed on the Zambian media last year by Edgar’s government. It was Edgar who started threatening the media with a government-formulated regulatory framework if they did not regulate themselves through an Act of Parliament. His permanent secretary then, Chanda Kasolo, gave a three-month ultimatum to the media to develop a self-regulatory framework or face State regulation. In fact, Edgar’s government had already drafted its own regulatory framework for the media.
The Media Liaison Committee (MLC), therefore, engaged Edgar’s government and pledged to develop this framework. Research has shown that statutory regulation of the media is certainly not the best anywhere in the world. To the contrary, it is a monster. But journalists in Zambia opted to develop their own ‘devil’ as opposed to the one formulated by the PF government. This is because a gun was pointed to their heads by Edgar’s government.
From May to November last year, the MLC’s Technical Working Group on media self-regulation worked tirelessly to develop the media bill. And the membership of this committee also comprises officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services. On December 11, 2019, the Committee officially handed over the draft Zambia Media Council Bill to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya. This was a public function that was widely covered and is well documented to date. Dora even promised to have the Bill tabled in the February 2020 sitting of Parliament.
Further, when Dora met members of the MLC and World Press Freedom Day organising committee last Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, she kept apologising for the delay on taking the Bill to Parliament. Dora Kept praising the media for doing what she termed a good job. And she constantly said that the blame for the delay was on government, and not on the media.
How then can Edgar say that journalists have failed to establish a media council? Is it not Edgar’s own officials that have delayed this process? Is Edgar telling us that his own officials have not told him anything progressive about his own political programme? It is clear that they have been lying to him that the media have not done anything. If indeed they had told him about the draft Bill, it would have probably been passed in the last sitting of Parliament. But we are not surprised because lying is the common language in PF. We are yet to see Edgar fire any of his officials for lying.
Edgar has also talked about a small media market as one of the challenges the media are facing in this country. He says: “Much as the media has expanded in the country, the commercial side remains troubled as a result of few companies ready to give these companies business in terms of advertising. It is a fact that there are very few companies willing to advertise on these media platforms. It is because of this challenge that media companies are unable to raise enough revenue to employ trained personnel. Untrained journalists then demand that their sources pay them for coverage. This, in itself, compromises the journalists as they cannot report objectively…”
We agree with most of the things Edgar has highlighted in this paragraph. However, we would like to remind him that he is the reason for such an unfortunate situation. Edgar’s government has been so petty, to the extent of denying advertisements to independent media institutions. He has used this as a weapon to control critical media. In other words, he wants some media institutions to close on their own for lack of revenue. Edgar loves compliant media – compliant institutions be it public or civic in nature.
Companies are too scared to advertise with independent media institutions, fearing being reprimanded by Edgar’s government.
How many companies has Edgar, through his agents, threatened for advertising in media outlets he does not like? Business houses have ended up advertising in media outlets which they know do not command even a fraction of the market. They are scared that if they go the other way, government will deny them business. In essence such media outlets have gone to bed with Edgar’s government. And today Edgar should lecture us about how media institutions are lacking revenue? How hypocritical!
Edgar’s administration will go down in history as the most brutal on the media. Memories are still fresh on the minds of Zambians on how he closed The Post newspaper for political expediency. And just this year his government stopped giving business to Prime Television because he did not like the opportunity the station was giving to dissenting voices. The idea was to cripple Prime TV financially so that it could later close on its own.
But because Edgar’s government could not wait any longer, it instructed the now infamous Independent Broadcasting Authority to cancel the broadcasting licence for Prime TV. This is Edgar’s style of relating with the media. If they don’t publish only what he wants, he closes them.
The Bible cautions us in Mathew 7:3-5, that before you seek to remove the speck in another person’s eye, first remove the log or plank in your eye. Certainly, Edgar has a lot of logs in his eyes which he has to deal with before demanding professionalism from the media.
As Vernon Mwaanga has noted, “Regrettably, many African governments prefer to have a tame press, which sings endless praises to the leaders. They let their citizens choke with news in the print and electronic media, which praises leaders endlessly, twenty-four hours every day.”
