Expect hard times ahead of 2021 – CCZ

THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has encouraged the media and the people of Zambia to remain strong.

General Secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya called for unity in demanding the reopening of Prime TV by the State.

“We wish to encourage the media and the people of Zambia to remain strong. These are very hard times for media freedom and more hard times are expected as the country approaches the 2021 general elections. But if we remain united as a people, we shall overcome,” Fr Chikoya said in a message to mark the World Press Freedom Day which fell on Sunday.

Fr Chikoya said CCZ recognised the hard work, resilience and sacrifices of journalists and other media personnel in the country for informing, educating and entertaining the general public.

“We congratulate all of you and pray that God will grant you more strength to persevere even in the face of media freedom suffocation and intimidation of media personnel by states across the globe,” he said. “In Zambia, the CCZ is one organisation which enjoys a health media relationship and it makes us sad to see one major media house (Prime TV) being closed down on reasons that do not warrant closure. The closure has cast a very dark cloud over media freedom in Zambia and the celebration of this year’s Press Freedom Day under the theme ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’.”

Fr Chikoya said CCZ was aware of the claim that the IBA cancelled the broadcasting licence in the so-called “Public Interest” pursuant to section 29 of 2010 of the “IBA Act” which stipulates that the board may cancel a broadcasting licence if “the cancellation of the licence is necessary in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order” or “the Board considers it appropriate in the circumstances of the case to do so.”

He said the IBA Board may only cancel a broadcasting licence of a media house after all laid down procedures have been followed.

Fr Chikoya, however, noted with grave concern that law and procedure were not followed by the IBA’s decision to cancel the broadcasting licence of Prime TV.

“As stipulated in Section 29 (7) of the IBA Act that ‘The Board shall, before cancelling or suspending a broadcasting licence under this section, give the broadcasting licensee an opportunity to be heard,’ we expected the IBA to give Prime TV an opportunity to be heard, something which was not done,” he said. “Given the facts above, it is clear that the closure of Prime TV has nothing to do with ‘Public Interest’ on the contrary it is a great disservice to the public who have been denied access to credible, alternative and balanced news content as well as very useful and well researched information on prevailing topical issues such as COVID-19 plus other information that promotes the welfare of the public.”

Fr Chikoya called on Zambians to unite and call for the reopening of Prime TV by the State.

“It is our passionate prayer that all media entities be treated fairly, and allowed to operate without Fear or Favour in line with this year’s theme. We wish all the journalists and media houses in Zambia a very Happy Press Freedom Day,” said Fr Chikoya.