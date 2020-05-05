Govt commits K500,000 as compensation in Vespers’ death

THE state has committed to paying the family of late UNZA student Vespers Shimunzhila K500,000 with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum as compensation.

This follows a consent judgment entered into between Shimunzhila’s father Davison and the State.

This is in a matter where Shimunzhila sued the state demanding damages for loss of expectation of life for his daughter to be assessed by the court.

“The parties having agreed the terms in which a judgment should be made and consenting to a judgment being drawn up in such terms as hereafter provided. By consent it is hereby agreed and adjudged that; I) The plaintiff be paid the sum of K500,000 with interest at the rate of six percent per annum from the date of the consent judgment to the date of the final payment in full and final settlement claim. II)The defendant shall pay the plaintiff’s advocates the sum of K15,000 in costs,” read the consent judgment.

High Court judge Sharon Newa has since approved the consent agreement entered into by Shimunzhila’s family and the Attorney General’s chambers on April 23, 2020.

Shimunzhila, who vowed to further seek justice for his daughter’s death after the Coroner established that the cause of death for Vespers was asphyxia due to smoke but no police officer present could be held liable, sought damages for pain and suffering, to be assessed by the court.

Citing the Attorney General in the matter, he wanted damages for loss of future prospective earnings, punitive damages to be assessed by the court and any other relief that the court may deem necessary and costs.

In his statement of claim, Shimunzhila, who is the administrator of the estate of his late daughter, lamented that the actions of the police were reckless and negligent and were in complete disregard for human decency, human life and respect for the law.

Shimunzhila contended that Vespers was deprived an opportunity to live a full life and that she suffered pain as a result of the suffocation which was caused by teargas and smoke which resulted from the reckless and negligent actions of the Zambia Police Service.

He said on October 4, 2018 there was commotion at the University of Zambia Great East Road campus where students were protesting against the delayed payment of meal allowances.

Shimunzhila stated that unidentified police officers entered the premises of university and fired teargas canisters into the student hostels which caused a mattress to catch fire and the smoke combined with the noxious gases from the canisters making it difficult to breathe.

He recalled that Vespers, who was in her room whilst other students protested, was declared dead on October 5, 2018 and the cause of death was owing to asphyxia caused by carbon monoxide inhalation due to fire.

Shimunzhila added that verdict in an inquest which was put up to ascertain the cause of his daughter’s death found that teargas fired into the rooms caused or resulted into fire and smoke which led to asphyxia suffered by Vespers.

In an open verdict delivered in October 2019, Coroner Silvia Munyinya said the fire which gutted the hostel housing Shimunzhila’s room was ignited by teargas, which was fired into the rooms by the police officers who went to UNZA to maintain calm when the students rioted as they were the only ones who were armed.

Coroner Munyinya said though the officers were behind the incident, it was so difficult to establish the culprit.

She indicated that the specific time at which Vespers took her last breath was not clear because she was alive on October 4, 2018 during the riot when she was searching for keys to the door in an attempt to secure her life by leaving the room.

“I find that the deceased died between 22:00 hours on October 4, 2018 and 04:00 hours on October 5, 2019. She might have died in her room, on the way to the compass clinic or at Levy Mwanawasa hospital,” the coroner said.

“I find that police officers who responded to the riot at UNZA discharged teargas towards the hostel which caused the fire as they were the only ones who were armed, though it was so, the officers are not known. On whether or not there is someone to charge for her death, it is difficult to point out the particular officer but only police officers were armed.”

The coroner noted that there was need to check the conduct of the police during the riot as it was retrogressive.

Coroner Munyinya urged the police to avoid dereliction of duty and conduct investigations seriously and endeavour to maintain law and order in a professional manner.

She also cautioned students against rioting as a way of venting their anger to avoid such fatalities in future.

“Therefore, having not established the identity of the person who can be charged for the death of the deceased, I return an open verdict,” coroner Munyinya ruled.

The verdict showed that Vespers’ death was as a result of suffocation caused by smoke from the inferno caused by teargas that was fired in the rooms.

Vespers was a fourth year student in the School of Education at UNZA at the time of her death on October 4, 2018.