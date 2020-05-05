Lungu not presidential material – Msoni

ALL People’s Congress president Nason Msoni says by expressing interest to contest next year’s elections, President Edgar Lungu is asking for too much from Zambians.

Msoni says an incompetent President, and without a vision, cannot hang around for the sake of it.

Msoni observes that President Lungu has no geographical base where he can claim to be leading in popularity.

In an interview, Msoni said President Lungu had mishandled the current COVID-19 situation in the country and that whether he wished to use it for political expedience was another thing.

He charged that the PF government should not be allowed to dare postpone next year’s general elections, using a pretext of COVID-19.

“I don’t think that this is a government that can be allowed to postpone the elections because it’s a failed government. It cannot extend its mandate on the basis of COVID-19 and the doubtable figures of the pandemic that this government is churning out,” Msoni said. “We are watching with keen interest to see whether COVID-19 statistics are politically motivated to try and postpone the 2021 elections or to tinker and tamper with the 2021 calendar of elections. If the PF is looking at the fact that Mr Lungu has a lot of money and that should be the reason he should put himself forward for the Office of President, that will be the Achilles heel – they certainly lose.”

He pointed out that majority of Zambians, including those in villages, had opened their eyes and that they were saying Lungu was a failed President.

“I say these things without any malice. He is a President who has failed to demonstrate the mark of leadership. A good leader must believe in something because if you believe in nothing, you are just going to be a thief in government. Why should people without a vision continue to hang over in government?” he asked.

“It’s bad enough that we are now a case study of how not to run a government. That should be shameful! Since that is the case, Mr Lungu has no legitimate basis of claiming to put himself forward. Even to address the nation constructively, he can’t do that! Even to reshuffle his Cabinet, he can’t do that.”

Msoni underscored that President Lungu had failed Zambians.

“He is not material for that office. He is asking for too much from the Zambian people. In a nutshell, he has an opportunity to allow the party to move forward by ensuring that a new, clean and credible man takes over,” Msoni said.

“If he was a competent President, perhaps Zambians would have opted to look away. But he has failed on all fronts. Can’t those in the PF see this picture of multiple failings?”

He further observed that the President had not improved the quality lifestyle of Zambians.

“If anything, the lifestyle of our people has degenerated to animal level where nothing seems to work,” he complained.

Msoni also asserted that apart from the fact that, “strictly speaking,” President Lungu remains disqualified to run for the presidency in 2021, he stands no chance to win.

“But from my political perspective, he does not appear to be in the political equation for 2021. He has not cultivated a geographical base where he can claim legitimately that that is his backyard. It’s positive in politics for a politician to have a base. You can criticise others and call them whatever for consolidating their base,” Msoni noted.

“But in politics it is positive to have a political base, even where you come from. But when you completely distance yourself and you have not created any footprints, that is a problem.”

Msoni also accused President Lungu of sidelining ‘real’ easterners in his government.

“Most of these names that people are saying come from Eastern Province, they hail from across the border there (Malawi). They have no villages in Eastern Province. So, to assert that he has appointed people from Eastern Province, it’s a lie. Mr Lungu has excluded the natives of Eastern Province – they are not part of this government,” he said. “You have all these screaming headlines about some people making all sorts of political statements to try to associate the province (Eastern) to Mr Lungu’s ambition. We’ve got nothing to do with his ambition, in the Eastern Province. We have got a similar problem, like every other region in this country which has been excluded. The people of Eastern Province have got nothing to do with Mr Lungu’s appointments.”

He indicated that many issues, under the Lungu presidency, have remained hanging, “without Mr Lungu resolving them.”

“For example, we recently had these gassers. This case appears to be going nowhere, yet so many innocent lives were lost. Look at how he is handling the COVID-19! Firstly, he went quiet and then came and started making statements which put people’s lives in harm’s way by saying you have an option to either go back to Church or not,” Msoni said.

Meanwhile, Msoni said the PF’s zeal for bill 10 scheme seems to be fading out and: “seemingly falling apart.”

“But [it’s] giving rise to the idea of postponement of the 2021 elections using the COVID-19 pandemic as a convenient excuse and pretext for postponing the scheduled 2021 elections calendar,” said Msoni.

“We should all be alert as citizens as we are not dealing with credible men and women who are in government. Let’s take the coronavirus figures being churned out with a pinch of salt. It may be absolutely necessary to solicit for a second opinion on the results availed so far to the public to ensure credibility of the entire testing process.”