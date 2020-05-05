MTN Zambia gives university students free access to university e-learning platforms

MTN Zambia has partnered with the three public universities – University of Zambia, Copperbelt University and Mulungushi University – to provide free access to online learning platforms for students during the COVID-19 pandemic period to help students adapt to learning from home.

According to a statement yesterday, MTN had made access to online learning platforms free for the three universities to ensure that students keep up to date with their studies during this period of COVID-19 without worrying about data costs or extra charges.

MTN Zambia chief executive officer, Bart Hofker, said “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and affect our lives, we will continue to offer timely support to our customers who are adapting to home schooling during the period when learning institutions are closed. Recently, we launched the E- Tutor App which enables young learners to conveniently access online lessons and past examination papers as they prepare for their examinations.”

MTN Zambia chief marketing officer Seun Soladoye added that, “We are building on the success of the E-Tutor App by partnering with some of the top universities in Zambia by offering free access to e-learning platforms for UNZA, CBU and Mulungushi University.”

Soladoye expressed hope that MTN’s contribution would help improve access to quality education in Zambia and avoid students and institutions from losing out on valuable time while institutions are closed due to the COVID pandemic.

“By accessing these e-learning platforms for free, our Zambian students will be able to catch up on their school work without worrying about data costs and be on their way to a brighter future. We are working on adding on more universities,” stated Soladoye.

Students from the three universities would access their E-learning Platforms for free as long as they are using active MTN SIM Cards.

“The initiative means that university students from the three learning institutions will not incur any cost for accessing their university’s E-learning Platform. All the student needs is to have an internet enabled device and an MTN SIM Card and they can access all the resources from their E-learning Platforms for free,” according to the statement released by MTN Zambia General Manager – Corporate Services Pamela Pio.

MTN Zambia is part of the MTN Group a multi-national telecommunications company with a footprint in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East./SM