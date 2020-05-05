Mutambo’s death rests on Lungu – Mucheleka

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says the death of a young medical front line member in a road accident shows total negligence towards some key sectors of the economy.

He said Ian Mutambo’s death rests squarely on Mr Lungu who has not provided proper guidance on the COVID-19 issue.

The 24-year-old, medical laboratory technologist, was taking samples of a COVID-19 suspected patient to Solwezi for testing via Power Tools bus, which plunged unto the Kabompo River bank in Manyinga district on Saturday.

“The death of a young medical frontline staff in a road traffic accident while he used public transport carrying bio-hazard material is clear manifestation of total negligence towards some key sectors of our economy. What is more worrying is the casual response by the Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya who basically justified the carelessness in which sensitive medical laboratory samples are carried in public transports in the country. According to Dr Chilufya there is nothing wrong with the way the suspected coronavirus samples were carried using public transport,” Mucheleka said in a statement yesterday. “As a Minister of Health and a medical professional, Dr Chilufya should know that under Chapter 295 of the Zambia Public Health Act, Number 13, section 1 to 68, it is illegal and negligence for a health practitioner to carry laboratory specimen using public transport. In fact, all the passengers on that Power Tools bus can sue government for negligence and endangering their lives because laboratory specimen are as dangerous as explosives whether they were positive or negative.”

However, Mucheleka said nothing surprises in the manner the PF is running government affairs.

“As UPND, nothing surprises us in the manner the PF government runs the affairs of this country, risking its citizens. If that young man was carrying PF campaign materials, a dedicated vehicle or even chopper would have been availed by government machinery for use. Equally, had that young man posed some form of threat on the PF’s hold on to power such as having a political meeting, the PF would have immediately mobilised motor vehicles to carry battalions of police officers to teargas and arrest him,” he said.

“For the PF, it’s all about politics, campaigns, intimidation and threats instead of governing the country. That’s why the PF budget over the years has been more on procurement of teargas and heavy armoury instead of medical equipment such as vehicles and installing laboratory equipment in the country.”

He said the PF and President Lungu has shown lack of seriousness in fighting COVID-19.

“Further, the lack of seriousness in the manner the PF is handling the deadly coronavirus pandemic is evident in the manner Mr Edgar Lungu casually approaches this issue. While leaders all over the world are taking the lead in addressing their citizens, Zambia has a leader who has basically gone into hiding, running the country through whoever runs his Facebook page. The few times he has addressed the nation on the subject, he has been late, uninspiring, and giving statements that need further interpretations to the citizens,” noted Mucheleka. “Going by whoever runs Mr Lungu’s page, we are being told he has ordered an investigation on how the frontline health worker used public transport. Yet his own Health Minister told the nation that it was normal, so we wonder what they want to investigate. So this death rests squarely on Mr Lungu who has not provided proper guidance on this issue.”