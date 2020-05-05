NAQEZ calls for indaba on academic calendar

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has called for an emergency stakeholders’ indaba for collective restructuring of the national academic calendar.

Executive director Aaron Chansa said now that it was clear that the novel coronavirus had managed to fundamentally disturb the Zambian academic calendar, just like the case is across the world, NAQEZ urged the two ministries of education to convene a meeting of educational stakeholders to critically analyse the effects of the pandemic on education so far recorded, and craft projected alternatives for the remaining months.

“Seeing that the corona cases are on the increase and the fact that institutions of learning are not likely to reopen this month or even in the next two months, the expected indaba must seriously consider cancelling all extra-curricular activities for 2020,” he said.

Chansa said there was also need to consider pushing grades 9 and 12 August national examinations to November or December.

He said insisting on August examinations might not achieve any academic purpose.

“Even as we may not know when the virus will be defeated, NAQEZ holds a view that the country should have alternatives in place for the rest of the national academic life,” he said. “As we wait for an alternative plan for our education, NAQEZ appeals to the Ministry of General Education to make use of provincial and community radio stations by engaging local teachers. At the moment, the TV educational channel and all e-learning platforms are not helping the situation at all.”

Chansa said NAQEZ’s assessment indicates that all the newly initiated learning media were discriminatory; only benefiting very few learners in the country.