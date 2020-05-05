PF FORCING ‘OUR HAND’…to go in the field to defend our political turf – HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is concerned that if those in the PF continue to politick during the COVID-19 period, such will force other political parties to go in the field to defend their political turf.

He fears that such will result in too many movements, no social distancing and that it may result in more people dying from the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Hichilema says all political parties must help to “sanitise’’ politics, by adopting candidates as councillors, council chairpersons/mayors, members of parliament and presidents who are committed to service, unlike material gain.

He spoke in an interview in Lusaka.

He emphasised that the coronavirus was war which Zambia and the rest of the world was grappling with.

“I may term this as a third world war. Given that it’s a war, we must work together; we must de-politicise the fight against the coronavirus,” Hichilema noted.

“That’s why as UPND, I took a decision alone – I didn’t have to call for a [National] Management Committee meeting – and I said there will be no UPND regalia used to make face-masks because immediately you do that, you are polarising the fight against the coronavirus. I made that pronouncement and I’m very glad that the party members, National Management Committee members and the public supported that. So, we should not politicise the fight against the coronavirus.”

He is positive that Zambia would win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic, “if we act collectively.”

“[But] what I have seen from my colleagues in PF now is that they are actually using the COVID-19 period to campaign all over – even buying councillors. You go and buy a councillor during this restricted movement situation because of COVID-19! What are you saying? You are taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation to gain political mileage,” Hichilema said.

“I want to say to the PF that stop that because you are going to force other parties now to go in the field to defend their political turf. Then there will be too many movements, no social distancing and it may result in more people dying.”

Hichilema pointed out also that everyone, with the ability, should contribute towards the fight against the coronavirus.

He stressed that even a contribution of just a face-mask, a bottle of hand sanitiser would go a long way in mitigating the pandemic.

“So, it’s not the quantum but the spirit. If we all contribute something little, the fight will be easier and we shall win,” Hichilema noted, further underscoring the need to be accountable with all donations.

“No resources donated for this war should be misused. Accountability for these funds must be a must and no one should feel irritated to be asked to account for these donations.”

He reiterated that citizens have to keep social distancing, wear face-masks, hand sanitise and hand-wash regularly, “and obviously reduce movements,” as a way of offsetting the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Hichilema reminded ward councillors and other political officials around Zambia who are resigning, one after the other, that: “slavery ended many years ago.”

“But somehow you as councillors make yourselves to be available like a chitumbuwa (fritter) in the market, tomato in the market, to be bought. You are cheapening yourself! Public office is for public service,” he said.

“I want to give advice to all the political parties that select candidates properly – councillor, chairperson or mayor, member of parliament [and] president. Choose your candidates carefully – choose candidates who are committed to the service of the people like bashikulu (grandfather) KK.”

He added that the Grade 12 certificate requirement for councillor candidates brought in young councillors who: “are just a disaster.”

“But I advise all the political parties to sanitise politics – to take away trading using politics. Let’s select our candidates from the lower level to the president, carefully,” noted Hichilema.