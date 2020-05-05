Prime TV closure troubles USA

THE US has urged the IBA to reverser the revocation of Prime TV’s licence.

US Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human rights and Labour, Robert Destro says a free and impartial press asks questions and seeks answers on behalf of society.

“We are troubled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision to revoke Prime TV’s license. A ‪#FreePress is vital to democracy, especially during a pandemic, to share reliable, accurate, & timely info. As we commemorate ‪#WPFD2020, we urge ‪#Zambia to reverse this decision,” tweeted Destro on Sunday, during the World Press Freedom Day commemoration. “WPFD2020 encourages action to promote independent journalism. Why? A free and impartial press asks questions and seeks answers on behalf of society. The media inform the public and help share ideas, which improves social, political, and economic stability.”

Meanwhile, the EU Delegation has encouraged all relevant stakeholders to work closely together to find a timely and amicable solution so that Prime TV may resume its broadcasting as soon as possible.

In a message to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2020 under the global theme of “Journalism without Fear or Favour”, the EU Delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions in Zambia underlined its support for independent journalism in Zambia.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, paid tribute to the essential role of journalism in upholding online and offline freedom of expression in democratic societies and fostering transparency and accountability.

Borrell stated that the COVID-19 crisis had brought the importance of the work of the press into sharp relief.

He said in times of uncertainty, more than ever, access to reliable fact-checked information, that was free from undue interference and influence, was crucial and contributed to a more resilient society.

“It is a matter of concern that the COVID-19 pandemic is being used in some countries as a pretext for imposing undue restrictions on freedom of the press. Despite the additional risks and challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, journalists and media workers all over the world are continuing their essential work, sometimes in difficult circumstances,” he stated. “They are giving a voice to the most vulnerable, making sure their stories are heard. They are bringing testimonies from less accessible areas, including conflict zones. They are providing essential information about the often devastating impact of the pandemic in different parts of the world as well as uplifting stories of solidarity and courage.”

Borrell stated that journalists were pivotal in facilitating the debate on how societies could prepare better for challenges as those currently being faced and ultimately how they can become safer, more prosperous and more sustainable.

He stated that journalists must be able to work freely.

“Today, perhaps more than ever, freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democratic societies, which can thrive only if citizens have access to reliable information and can make informed choices. Journalism helps to detect and counter disinformation,” he stated.

Borrell stated that in too many countries, journalists have to contend with restrictive legislation, sometimes ascribed to the COVID-19 emergency, that curbs freedom of expression and the freedom of the press.

He stated that internet shutdowns and website closures were proliferating.

Borrell stated that reporters, especially women, were subject to smear campaigns, financial pressure and attacks by government or partisan media outlets, often forcing them to self-censor.

He stated that too many faced harassment, arbitrary arrest and imprisonment.

Borrell stated that too many had lost their lives for doing their work.

“The European Union is working at home and abroad to counter the health, human rights and socioeconomic implications of the pandemic, including on media houses. While uncompromising on the need to uphold freedom of expression, the EU’s response also focuses on fighting disinformation about COVID-19,” he stated. “This involves promoting trustworthy sources, demoting false or misleading content, and taking down content that is illegal. These actions can only succeed if they can build on the conscientious work of committed and courageous journalists, whose daily efforts make societies safer, fairer and more democratic.”

Borrell reaffirmed the EU’s continued support for the key role of independent and reliable media all around the world.

He stated that press freedom was a right, not just of media professionals, but of each and every person.

“In this context, the EU Delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions in Zambia encourages all relevant stakeholders to work closely together to find a timely and amicable solution so that Prime TV may resume its broadcasting as soon as possible,” stated Borrell.