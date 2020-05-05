Shutting down of media houses is inhuman, cruel – MMD

THE MMD has implored the “powers-that-be” to put on a human face as they reflect on what transpired to The Post Newspapers and Prime TV respectively.

Commemorating the World Press Day which fell on Sunday, party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said the MMD recognises the difficulties and hurdles the media go through.

“We equally appreciate their courage and determination to ensure that society is duly informed at all times. Unfortunately, in trying to get the public enlightened with the global events, our media friends end up being victims of circumstances,” he said. “They get beaten, jailed, insulted, shot at and at times killed by ruthless regimes. When these ruthless regimes lose power, they rush to the same media houses they fought day and night, so as to be heard by their followers.”

Dr Mukuka demanded the media be allowed to operate freely as long as they are not abrogating the rules, regulations and media ethics.

He said in most African nations, strong media houses are considered to be enemies of those in power if they do not flow in the same direction with the rulers.

“In our own story as Zambia, we have had two media houses shut down. The shutting down of these media houses has left workers and their families in the cold. These actions are both inhuman and cruel to say the least. We implore the powers-that-be to put on a human face as they reflect on what transpired to the Post Newspapers and Prime TV respectively,” said Dr Mukuka.

“Once again Happy World Press Day to all our gallant men and women in the media.”