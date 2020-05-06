Govt liable in Mutambo’s death – Kambita

ZAMBEZI East UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita has wondered how an entire government institution, Zambezi District Hospital, chose to transport bio-hazard samples by public transport risking the public who were on board a Power Tools bus.

A 24-year-old medical laboratory technologist, Ian Mutambo who was transporting samples of a suspected COVID-19 patient from Zambezi District Hospital aboard a Power Tools bus, died when the bus plunged into the Kabompo river in Manyinga district on Saturday morning.

The specimen was being transported from Zambezi to Ndola’s Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC).

Addressing journalists at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on Monday afternoon, Kambita demanded answers from health authorities in Zambezi district and North-Western Province.

Kambita told journalists that the government should not only investigate the death and reasons for the transportation of the samples using public transport but also act decisively against individuals that ordered the unfortunate action.

He said there was need to take action against the district and provincial health management teams which sanctioned the move as well as the health ministry headquarters.

Kambita further highlighted that while transport issues among most health facilities in rural districts was a challenge, he was aware that both the Zambezi district office as well as the district hospital had enough transport that would have been used to quickly transport the samples, considering the urgency of the matter.

“How could an entire government institution (Zambezi District Hospital) transport bio-hazard samples by public transport, risking the public members who were on that bus? As the member of parliament from Zambezi East, the constituency houses Zambezi District Hospital, Ian Mutambo was a member of my constituency,” Kambita said. “It is important, as a representative of the people of Zambezi East, that I hold government accountable to their actions. We [don’t] expect government to just investigate but to act decisively and make appropriate decisions. We need to see discipline being meted out, starting from the management of Zambezi District Hospital, the provincial health management who authorised such an action, including the people in charge at the Ministry of Health.”

Meanwhile, Kambita explained that when the accident occurred, he was briefed by people in Zambezi district about details of the incident.

“I made an effort to call the district medical officer, a Dr Zulu, who is in charge of the health institution in my constituency. He told me that he made a decision to send the young man who ended up getting involved in a road accident,” said Kambita. “He (Dr Zulu) also expressed the fact that his superiors at the province were aware of the decision that was arrived at – to put that sample on a bus – and the Ministry of Health headquarters was also aware. That’s the reason we put the blame squarely…for the loss of the young soldier (Mutambo).”

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya, on Saturday claimed it was not the first time samples were being transported using public transportation adding that, “The situation in Zambezi where Mutambo was coming from was such that there was a decision made for Ian to transport the samples using public conveyance because the vehicles available were being utilized for referral of patients. At that particular time, a decision was made that they didn’t want to delay and they used public transport”.

But on Monday, Dr Chilufya said the passing on of a young dedicated soldier, Mutambo, in a traffic accident while on duty was devastating. He said investigations had already been instituted to establish why there was a deviation from the system set up for COVID-19.

He said President Edgar Lungu was deeply concerned with what transpired and had directed a full investigation.

He said his ministry would leave no stone unturned to ensure that all facts were tabled.