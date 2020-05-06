Felix Tembo says COVID-19 has caused great discomfort to human life and the global economy. “Many countries have gone into recession and by the time it is done with us, the global economy will be a shell of what it used to be…Our prayer in Africa has been that the impact of the disease should not reach the levels that we are seeing in Europe and America. Two of the sectors that are likely to be worst hit are agriculture and tourism. In the tourism sector, it will be the loss of income as well as cuts in jobs as has been the case already,” says Tembo. “Under normal circumstances, agriculture in Zambia contributes up to 10 per cent of the GDP until 2018 when it plummeted to three per cent. The contribution has been on the downfall trend since 2012. On the other hand, tourism contributes about seven per cent to the GDP. Without doubt, these are two very important sectors for our economic development. More important is agriculture because if not enough is produced to feed ourselves as was the case in some parts of the country last year, the government is forced to mobilise resources from other equally important social sectors to buy food for its people. COVID-19 is a big test of how resilient our agricultural policies are in this country…. The COVID-19 presents the greatest of all challenges in agriculture…What this means is that if the disease is not contained by August, we are likely to register low cultivation of land which ultimately will translate into low production. The fact that South Africa is under complete lockdown, means we are doomed as a country.”
We must pay heed to these observations as the country battles the coronavirus. We should prepare for a COVID-19 induced food emergency – hunger.
Many have already stated that this pandemic is not just a medical crisis but a social and economic one too.
The ILO for instance says, “The human dimensions of the COVID-19 pandemic reach far beyond the critical health response. All aspects of our future will be affected – economic, social and developmental. Our response must be urgent, coordinated and on a global scale, and should immediately deliver help to those most in need.
From workplaces, to enterprises, to national and global economies, getting this right is predicated on social dialogue between governments and those on the front line – the employers and workers. So that the 2020s don’t become a re-run of the 1930s.”
Indeed, to evade famine and widespread hunger, we must invest in inclusive, resilient food systems which reflect our new reality. And as we contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, we must recommit, as a country and the global community, to ending hunger.
According to Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, despite successful harvests this past season, two billion people did not have regular access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Hunger has been on the rise globally for the past four years. But the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating pre-existing inequalities, putting immense strain on tenuous systems; and plunging those in the most precarious contexts deeper into poverty and hunger.
Tijjani stresses that “In many places, travel restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 has reduced access to markets; and the purchasing power of millions of people has been decimated as a result of an exponential increase in unemployment rates. Moreover, school closures have disturbed the main source of nutrition for over 370 million children around the world. Those suffering from hunger are at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms as a result of associated health conditions, such as malnutrition and non-communicable diseases, which compromise the immune system. Compounding this is the fact that those who are hungry are often trapped in poverty and do not have access to health services, water and sanitation facilities, or indeed the space to quarantine or practice social distancing… Individuals in Sub-Saharan Africa and countries which rely almost exclusively on imports, such as the Small Island Developing States, face a disproportionate risk; as do those in commodity-exporting States and Least Developed Countries. Furthermore, many farmers and herdsmen already face challenges such as desertification, land degradation, drought, and locust invasions. We cannot regress to the 2008 food price crisis which pushed 105 million people below the poverty line as a result of trade insulation and exorbitant price hikes in small countries dependent on imports. International cooperation and coordination are critical to promoting stability in food markets and preventing sudden price shocks… Moving forward, I encourage all Member States to leverage South-South and Triangular Cooperation in order to strengthen agricultural systems.”
