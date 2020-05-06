Presidential aspirant, Chilufya hoodwinking Zambians – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu should not play to the gallery by saying the death of Ian Mutambo will be investigated.

Kalaba is the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president.

Mutambo, 24 who was transporting samples of a suspected COVID-19 patient from Zambezi District Hospital aboard a Power Tools bus, died when the bus plunged into the Kabompo river in Manyinga district on Saturday morning.

The specimen was being transported from Zambezi to Ndola’s Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC).

Reacting to the development, Kalaba said health minister Chitalu Chilufya must be fired for carelessness.

“The Minister of Health has held over 40 press conferences and he rushes for cameras but at the end of the day, he’s just rushing for cameras just to propel his presidential aspirations in the PF. It has got nothing to do with the fight against COVID-19!” he said. “Then you realise that the basics are not being done; how can they transport samples from Zambezi to Solwezi by bus? Surely! Because government didn’t have a vehicle? Where are the donations going? If such an important exercise cannot be given attention, then what will you give attention.”

He regretted that while Mutambo could not be offered government transport, PF musicians during elections are flown in helicopters going to rallies.

“The PF is never short of transport when they are transporting their cadres to go and cause confusion in areas where there are by-elections. But for important things they are saying there was no transport!” Kalaba noted.

“When I resigned and I went into Mansa, there were buses from Ministry of Health ferrying people to go and demonstrate against me. But when there is a serious issue like this…It was the Minister of Health who was telling us that he has been chosen to go and sit on the African Union steering committee because of his way of handling COVID-19. All that is a sham!”

Kalaba accused Dr Chilufya of hoodwinking Zambians about being concerned to fight the COVID-19, when he, in fact, is intensifying his PF presidential bid.

“It’s all about him and not the country [and] that’s where we are getting it wrong. The President should not play to the gallery by saying Chitalu Chilufya and the people in the [Ministry of] Health should investigate. What is there to investigate when the Minister of Health already told us that there was no transport?” wondered Kalaba. “This can just be the same as the issue of gassing; the President told us that he was going to constitute a commission of inquiry on gassing. But nothing is happening! So, let’s take the fight against COVID-19 seriously. Let’s remove politics for once and save precious lives. The Ministry of Health officials who are working during this COVID-19 are doing so under very stressful and strenuous conditions. There is no allowance given to them…We want to know where the money (from donation) is going.”