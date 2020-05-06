Press Freedom and the PF’s Dununa Reverse Govt

Lessons in history are replete with essential realities – that the devil is so much easy to notice and avoid if she comes with horns and ornamenting hot hooks. But the devil that is difficult to discern, even in a Christian nation, is one that comes with a good command of English and a dosage of good manners. And sometimes, a combination of good looks, a sweet tongue and good dununa reverse guitar may blind us all from identifying the problem. We would be taken by the fine-tuned voice, and the drums, without realising that as we dive into the intoxicating dances, our democracy is busy being eroded by the people we think mean well.

There was no reason to close Prime TV in Lusaka. There was absolutely no reason why Honourable Dora Siliya, the minister in charge of government propaganda, and broadcasting services should have terminated an independent television station such as Prime TV. We must all register our concerns. Ms. Siliya obviously was not happy with Prime TV. Still, in a democracy, the press is not meant to be impressive of the State.

An independent television station like Prime TV has no duty before the law to treat the state “fairly” or to churn out the news that is “balanced” as defined by the State. Why then should Dora Siliya impose this standard on Prime TV? The freedom of the press is closely connected with the freedom of people to hold views – even wrong views. While the State has its own channels to broadcast its views, it has no authority to control the views that citizens must hold. Those who, through the freedom of the press or freedom of expression, break the law must face the wrath of the law. However, they should not face the wrath of Ms Siliya because no matter how Bowmanic she tries to channel herself, she is not law, and there is no law inside her that she can appeal to as justification for her unconstitutional actions.

Zambia has been sold to the highest bidder. If not yet sold, it is in the process of being sold. And madam Siliya and her PF government have been the pimps auctioning the pride of our country to the blesser – the Communist Party of China and its business surrogates. It is in this vein that we all must find it completely objectionable that Topstar’s Chinese CEO was the one to write the letter that kicked off Prime TV from the digital platform that is owned and regulated by Zambia’s taxpayers. In essence, by the Chinese CEO signing that letter banning Prime TV, the Chinese Communist Party is interfering in Zambia’s internal affairs, and meddling with our common sense. The Chinese do not own Zambia. No matter how much money they have paid to corrupt the likes of Siliya and her dununa reverse clowns – Zambia will remain a nation modelled on complete adherence to common sense, constitutional liberties and the rule of law. And of course, as fate would have it, there is no rule of law in China. That perhaps may explain why Ms. Siliya and her dununa government love China so much. They are busy selling; China is actively buying. It is Sangwapo. Who wouldn’t?

And then on world press freedom day, Ms. Siliya wearing the garments of total hypocrisy claimed to moderate on ZNBC TV, a programme promoting press freedom. Her TV programme was so beautifully done that people who lack depth thought that she had acted excellently. Of course, that was all that it was – an act. How can a person responsible for the closure of Prime TV pontificate that she values press freedom? Which freedom is this? But the good book is ever so eloquent – we shall know them by their fruits, not their swag. We shall not be deceived by the PF’s sweet tongues. These are wolves in sheep’s skin masquerading as democrats when their hearts are filled with an insatiable desire to kill the spirit of a democratic Zambia.

The only thing we can hope for at the moment – is perhaps that Ms. Dora Siliya comes back to her senses and reopens Prime TV. She must stop interfering with our constitutionally guaranteed right to hold views that are contrary to the PF government’s propaganda.

Of course, there have been many like her in that position. Where are they now? Some are clamouring for the attention of the same TV and newspapers they tried to close when they served as ministers of information and broadcasting services, the exact position held by Ms. Siliya today. I am not in any way insinuating that what happened to those honourable ministers may happen to Ms. Siliya. In her own way – she still finds a way of entering the centres of power. She has been on it since Rupiah Banda’s reign. But we get it, she is the real deal. The only thing we are kindly asking – is that she leaves our press alone. But will she?

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com