TopStar launches integrated e-shopping platform

TOPSTAR yesterday launched StarTimes GO, an integrated e-shopping platform.

The e-shopping platform of premium selections only offers access to no-contact e-shopping experience with special offers and fast home delivery, according to a statement by TopStar.

According to the statement by TopStar marketing manager Akim Lungu, the new e-shopping service would cover the whole country.

“StarTimes provides multiple interactive e-shopping methods featuring the ‘TOP’ shopping experience, through the integrated services available via TV, Online and Phone-call,” Lungu stated.

“With the slogan ‘Better Life, Let’s GO’, StarTimes GO frequently displays smart products such as TV sets, solar power systems and decoders, and the category will be expanded gradually. The hosts of the programme of the same name, which will be on air on the channels Diamond, Power TV and ABN, will explain the feature, quality, usage of each product, thus the audience shall know the specific information without risky physical contact with salesperson.”

Lungu stated that aside from the safety considerations, it was now possible for customers to select affordable, available TopStar’s products – decoders, solar power systems and TV sets.

He explained that three viewing rights on StarTimes ON (a streaming media APP) for free were supplemented to each order, enabling clients to access content anytime and anywhere.

“From selecting to ordering to receiving our products, the client does not need to leave home,” Lungu stated.

He stated that customers could place their orders directly through the sales team through its hotline 40000.

He said payments could also be made in a no-touch way through mobile money platforms.