Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna – Participatory M&E should be Compulsory to curb deep-rooted development cheating

Zambia faces many challenges today evidently more than ever before. At the same time, the country has great potentials to thrive in terms of growing the economy and transforming the lives of citizens to desired standards. Effectively, this is the paradox we find ourselves in presently—endowed with plenty wealth but wrapped in a long filthy cloth of abject poverty and despair! Worse off, the majority of Zambians seem to have gotten used being in this dirty and stinking cloth to an extent where socio-economic sleep has engulfed us all. Rising up to work hard and fiercely fight poverty and the mismanagement of our country’s resources is farfetched. Zambians seem to be getting more and more divided and miserably lazy when it comes to creating for themselves a better dwelling home (Zambia). Others have given up on the dream for a better Zambia for all. Consequently, vultures, in the name of leaders and the politically well-connected are having a field-day. This, in my view is the real battle we have than the challenge of worrying more about the influx of Asians in our country.

Today, I articulate the concept of ‘participatory monitoring and evaluation’ and specifically how it (if employed) can promote sustainable development and help us curtail deep rooted cheating by those empowered to preside over our national affairs. As I have already made it plain before, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) constitutes a myriad of results-based management (RBM) instruments for better management and demonstration of development results for those who use them. M&E is inclusive; it is not discriminatory. It empowers and promotes collectiveness and unity of purpose. Zambia needs it. Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation (PM&E) is where local beneficiaries are involved in measuring, recording, collecting, processing and communicating information to feed into decision-making processes. Involving local people in project M&E is one of the learning objectives of transformational and sustainable development. PM&E allows for continuous surveillance in order to assess the local projects’ impact on the intended beneficiaries.

PM&E draws from over 40 years of participatory research traditions, including participatory action research (PAR), participatory learning and action (including Participatory Rural Appraisal or PRA), and farming systems research (FSR) or farming participatory research (FPR). By the 1980s, concepts of PM&E had already entered the policy making domain of larger donor agencies and development organisations, most notably the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), the Swedish International Development Authority (SIDA), the Norwegian Agency for International Development (NORAD) and the World Bank. Outside the field of development, PM&E can also trace its beginnings in the private sector where there has been growing appreciation for individual and organisational learning.

Therefore, in order to depart from past practices and culture, Zambia needs more of ‘participatory’ M&E. This is because for many years since gaining our political independence in 1964, our development processes have been predominantly determined and driven by political groupings. Ordinary Zambians ended up at the ballot booth only to cast their vote as they later remained with their hands developmentally folded trusting that a president, member of parliament and area councilor will impactfully deliver poverty reduction interventions. The standing akimbo, folding of hands, gazing up with unwavering faith that politicians will lead the development process unchecked or un-assisted is what has caused misery to our society. I am addressing this long shot, this deep-rooted culture of ‘no concern’ for development result – at household, village, chiefdom, district, provincial and national level.

As we may appreciate, there are few fundamental vehicles we use to pursue development goals, namely; policies, programmes and projects. So we can think of policies in agriculture, mining, water, energy, health, education, youth, HIV/AIDS, commerce and investment, employment, finance, etc. In the same manner, we have several projects and programmes in all sectors of our economy. For instance, the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, Link Zambia 8000, Lusaka Decongestion, Expansion of airports, ZESCO projects, 650 health posts, Fire Tenders, Mukula tree, Zambia Railways revamping, FISP, etc. You may think of any intervention, it will be delivered either as a policy, programme or project. Thus, when I advocate for PM&E, my point is that active and proactive participation of stakeholders should happen within these development interventions. The motive of collective participation must be to generate optimum benefits for Zambia and particularly in reducing mass poverty.

Time and again, Zambians have lamented about the poorly implemented policies, programmes and projects across the public sector. Although intervention failure may happen not necessarily because of plunder and misuse of resources, it is important to ensure that stakeholders take active role in monitoring and tracking of progress made in public works. To achieve PM&E in Zambia, it would be smooth if our government institutions who are the drivers of public development interventions make it a design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation requirement. Guidelines in form of policy and legal frameworks for PM&E should be implemented in Zambia and government should take centre stage in ensuring this worked. Instead of communities being passive participants of their own poverty reduction interventions, citizens should be the ones at the frontline to find solutions to their various development questions.

However, I know functional PM&E can be a problem to attain in our country primarily because we still have (above average) some government leaders and managers who are very retrogressive. They still belief general citizens are less important, but them are educated and spiritual enough to run Zambia on behalf of all of us. Precariously, they are also miserable cowards, fearing that when citizens participate in monitoring, tracking and measuring public works, they will strip them of state power. Our current and successive governments should aspire to position Zambia on a positive development trajectory. This issue of taking comfort in perpetually being on the receiving end as a country is ridiculous to say the least. It forever puts shame on some of us’ faces and hearts.

My contention is that as we pursue a results-focused Zambia, every Zambian citizen is key to the development process. Forget about immigrants from all over the world dwelling with us and buying more of our land and marrying our women, every Zambian should be part of the development process of our country. Immigrants can only do a small part as they serve their own selfish interests (profiting & capital flighting). Thus, if our government shall not re-design our development processes to promote (Zambian) people participation, I desire that Zambians take it upon themselves to take active role in all public and to a large extent private policies, programmes and projects. That way, we shall curb development cheating and promote sustainable development. This should be the dream, aspiration and fight for every child of this great country. Aluta continua (the struggle continues) for a thriving Zambia committed to development results.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM