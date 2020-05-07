FAZ mulls resuming league

THE Football Association of Zambia says it is targeting to resume the league at the end of this month.

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba says the association has also consulted clubs on how the league will go about once it resumes.

“The Bundesliga is starting on May 21 and we are also targeting towards the end of this month, we should be able to be good to start,” he said. “Yes we have engaged clubs. Apparently, we shall never have a very good consensus. You know where you have a lot of people with different views but what we need to come up with is an optimum view and based on that we shall make a decision minding all our affiliates and according to the constitution they must oblige to the executive.”

Mweemba has also assured stakeholders that the league will end once the consultation is done.

“We are doing consultations obviously. We can’t do it on our own but we have divergent views. First we shall have a firmly and popular directive so that we end this league amicably,” said Mulenga.

“…What we want to do is to harmonize the process so that even as we get approval from CAF and FIFA we are also informing the Minister of Health so that they can be able to give us guidelines if there is any other way but we want to start and finish our league as soon as possible.”