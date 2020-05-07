Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: Zambia and China, which way forward?

The relationship between Zambia and People’s Republic of China should not be a complicated one, but rather one of mutual respect both currently and historically. However, we also know that the China of the 1950s and 60s under Moa Zedong is not the China of Xi Jinping today. When the Communist Party of China seized power in 1949 during the cold war with the Western countries, one of the objectives of chairman Mao and other communists was to spread the revolution around the world and free colonised nations. Automatically Africa became a battle filed upon which devastating consequences of the cold war would last for generations to come. It was the People’s Republic of China and the Soviet Union then that trained most African liberation movements in Guerilla warfare. Therefore, this is why most of the politicians and some African leaders still feel highly indebted to China to this day even though it is clear that the objectives of that country are a lot different now. The African political veterans have argued that China is a necessary evil, and that if only we have decisive leadership, perhaps we can curtail some of the vices or the “evil” side of dealing with the People’s Republic of China.

I personally do not buy into this narrative because it is nothing other than red herring. To suggest that China bears no responsibility in corrupting our so-called leaders in its dealings with them is further from the truth because Beijing is happy to see these sell outs so-called African leaders give up their sovereignty for a few pieces of silver. I personally do not blame the puppets but rather the puppeteer themselves. What we need to be addressing when dealing with China is to first examine what has happened historically between these two nations, the friendship and equal partnership that existed during Zambia’s struggle for independence and then compare that to the contradictions today.

In order for us to solve the paradox between Zambia’s history and the Zambia/China relationship today, we need to look at the facts and address the issues head on. Thus, let us establish the first problem we are faced with today. The fact is that in this generation we are currently witnessing the second scramble for Africa before our very own eyes and China seems to be playing centre-stage in this mess. The People’s Republic of China has come back to the African continent not as liberators of an oppressed people, but rather the Chinese who are so-called investors have become exploiters of our resources and our people. I can give numerous examples, but one that is so striking is that whenever a Chinese firm or corporation gets a government contract, for example construction of a road, several things are evident in such a scenario. The first thing we see is that the Chinese firm or corporation will bring in cheap labour of fellow Chinese people from their country. This act alone deprives the local people of jobs which by the way are unskilled jobs that can be done by anyone of our people, and so to me this is not investment but pure exploitation.

And when these government contracts are completed, the Chinese do not return home but rather end up at market places and other trading places. This is something even late Michael Sata, then as opposition leader, was critical of but did nothing to address the issue as head of state. Now, let me be clear that I have nothing against the Chinese making Zambia their home because I believe in diversity. But if you are coming into the country to stay permanently, it must be done in the right way and not under the disguise of being a so-called investor. The truth is that the People’s Republic of China has two major problems namely the vast growing population and limited land, so they must quickly find a solution to their predicament before it is too late. Also, anyone who has taken a keen interest in observing how the Chinese deal with our people, they can arrive at a definite conclusion that our friends do not have any respect for labour laws and seem to get away with terrible things under the watchful eye of our own governments.

Zambians should understand the role that the People’s Republic of China played in our struggle for independence, but at the same time do not be oblivious to the crimes being committed against our people today. We need to remind our Chinese counterparts that we should be equal partners in development and not subservient to them. We need to demand respect and fairness in our dealings with China.

To the credit of China, we should learn that unity among ourselves is particularly important. As Zambians, we have much to learn from the Chinese, we need to organise ourselves wherever we are, at home or abroad. We know that virtually all major cities in developed countries, especially in the United States of America, have a Chinatown, but you will never find an Africantown anywhere in sight. This should be lesson for all of us, which is that power does not come from having a lot of money, nor does power come from fame. According to the Stokely Carmicheal later known as Dr. Kwame Ture; “power only comes from organised masses.” The Chinese may have the money, but their strength is in mass organisation than anything else. An example to put this into perspective is a story once told publicly in a press conference by Dr Chishimba Kambwili, president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In fact, I need to state here, unequivocally, that I do agree with Kambwili’s position on how we should engage with The People’s Republic of China. His approach makes sense and it is a very practical one.

So, to demonstrate how powerful and organised the Chinese are, Kambwili once shared that when he was labour minister, he received information that some Chinese had been accused of molesting some unknown individuals. Following that Kambwili made a statement condemning the acts of these Chinese culprits and almost immediately the head of state and President at the time, Mr Sate, removed him from the Ministry of Labour to the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Child Development. In fact, reports have it that the Chinese ambassador to Zambia called the president concerning Kambwili’s remarks and that made the president move him from labour to another ministry. This is the demonstration of power, which only comes through organised masses. I stand to be corrected by Kambwili if this narrative is taken out of context. However, my point is that the Chinese are organised, and for us to stand up to any form of potential exploitation from them will only require an organised effort on our part. Africans should study the geopolitics of what is going on around the world and figure out where we fit into that world picture and how we can use international forces to halt the unfortunate influences of China.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com