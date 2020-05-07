Life ends when citizens become silent to evils – Mudenda

BWEENGWA Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda says when citizens in a democratic country become silent to issues that affect them their lives begin to end.

In an interview, Mudenda said it was important for citizens to always hold their leaders accountable by demanding honesty and transparency in the discharge of public duties.

“Our lives begin to end when us citizens become silent on issues that affect us in a democratic country. We must stop corruption, improve the work culture, remove bootlicking and employing of people based on patronage instead of competence. Only then our country will be back to normal,” he said.

Mudenda said it was unacceptable that after five decades of independence, Zambia still had a type of leadership that refused to acknowledge its failures or learning from the past.

“Our leaders have buried their heads in the sand and us citizens we are quiet,” he lamented. “This is why this leadership is capable of repeating the same mistakes over and over because the citizenry is silent.”

Mudenda reminded Zambians that the country’s current problems were not as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but bad choices by their leaders.

He said citizens were more vulnerable, even to the COVID-19 pandemic, than they should have been if there was a credible leadership in place.

“Should we keep quiet seeing our young lab scientist [Ian Mutambo] dying in public transport while taking COVID-19 samples to Ndola when colossal sums of money are being donated to fight the coronavirus?” he asked. “Should we keep quiet when musicians are being carried in choppers by politicians while COVI-19 samples are put on public transport? Should we keep quiet seeing the entire executive of a known political party in North Western being investigated for illegal gold mining? Agro-dealers are owed a lot of money but no one seems to care when agriculture is the backbone of our economy. This has made a lot of agro-dealers losing their property as they try to pay the people they owe.”

Mudenda, who said donors had pumped in a lot of money to fight COVID-19, wondered how many districts had so far received the funds and materials.

“Should we fold our arms and watch all these evil acts in front of our nose? The situation wouldn’t be so desperate if we had avoided reckless expenditure like buying of an expensive [presidential] jet which is now parked. If as citizens we had not accepted inflated projects like the Micheal Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza in Ndola or the useless wheelbarrows [the US $1 million-priced fire tenders], by continuing not acting on the Auditor General and Financial Intelligence Centre reports, by not over borrowing, by being clear on use of borrowed money and introducing additional accountability mechanisms. Has there been accountability for Eurobonds?” he asked.

Mudenda said all the challenges the country was facing was due to a failed leadership, which was always in campaign mode.

“How do you describe a provincial minister like Dr Edify Hamukale who accuses the opposition MPs of refusing to collect materials to give to the people when in the real sense he doesn’t have those things? Does he really know that president HH [UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema] aka Bally flagged off the countrywide distribution of hand sanitizers and soaps? How can his MPs refuse to do such a noble cause? Why can’t Dr Hamukale give those materials to councils so that civic leaders distribute? Does he really understand the operations of his office that it goes beyond musical concerts?” he wondered.

Mudenda said if PF was a serious government that prioritized lives, it would have by now distributed donated moneys and materials to all the districts.

“By now this PF regime would have bought testing kits so that it becomes mandatory to test all the citizens. Each province could have by now a laboratory to take COVID-19 samples unlike now when the whole country depends on two labs in Lusaka and another in Ndola,” said Mudenda.