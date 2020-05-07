Magistrate petitions ConCourt over retention of retired judges

LIVINGSTONE magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court challenging the Judicial Service Commission’s habit to continue retaining retired judges on contractual basis and maintaining already retired judicial officers in office.

Magistrate Mwelwa, who has cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as the respondent in the matter is demanding that contracts given to already retired judicial officers in the Judiciary must be terminated immediately and any purported salaries, allowances and all other emoluments drawn by the said already retired officers from the time they retired and the emoluments they have drawn from the revenues of republic be paid back to the revenue account of the Republic of Zambia as they have been earning it illegally.

The petitioner is seeking a declaration that the retaining or continued occupation of already retired judiciary employees is not only counterproductive, discriminatory, demotivating but also unconstitutional, beyond Article 1(3) of the Constitution.

Magistrate Mwelwa wants an order and declaration that the retirement age for him just like any other employee in the civil service and private sector who has not signed a contract of employment in which the retirement age is entrenched is to retire at the age of 65 in accordance with Article 245(3) of the Constitution Amendment Act No.2 of 2016 with the option by the employee to retire at 55 years with full benefits and that the directive by the Judicial Service Commission contained in the memorandum dated April 24, 2020 is unconstitutional as it is beyond Article 145(3) of the Constitution.

Magistrate Mwelwa said that the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 provides for the retirement age of employees in the Judiciary which includes the judicial officers like any other public officer in the public service of 65 and 75 years respectively.

He noted that the Judicial Service Commission has continued to retain retired employees in the Judiciary on contract basis when there are many highly qualified officers who are not retired to take up the various positions being given to those already retired as can be seen by the memorandum dated April 21, 2020 issued by the chief administrator.

Magistrate Mwelwa disclosed that the Judicial Service Commission has issued a directive in the memorandum dated April 24, 2020 that the retirement age in the Judiciary is 55 years and that the Judiciary employees who were already in service before 2014 and 2015 were and are not entitled to the changes brought about by the law.

“The actions of the Judicial Service Commission are militating against the doctrine of the constitutionalism and the Supremacy of the Constitution,” he said. “The respondent (Kalaluka) being a chief legal advisor of government and its agencies has a duty to advise government, government agencies, service commissions that the correct position on retirement is 65 years for every employee who has not signed a contract of employment with the retirement condition entrenched in it in either civil service or private sector,” Magistrate Mwelwa.

He added that Parliament has not made amendments to the existing laws to bring those laws into conformity with the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016 since it was enacted.

He wants a declaration that section 6 of the Constitution of Zambia Act No.1 of 2016 as assented to by President Edgar Lungu on January 5, 2016 repeals all the laws in retrospect.

Magistrate Mwelwa also wants an order that a judge or judicial officer who held office immediately before the effective date of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act No.2 of 2016 continues to hold office as if appointed to that office under the Constitution as amended in accordance with Section 25(1) of the Constitution of Zambia Act No.1 of 2016.

He further wants a declaration that the failure by Parliament to make amendments to the existing laws to bring them in conformity with the Constitution is unconstitutional.