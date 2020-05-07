Mambwe teen dies in lion attack

A 19-YEAR-OLD resident of Mambwe district has been killed by a lion near Mfuwe International Airport.

Anthony Chibulu of Mnkhanya area, who was in grade twelve at Mfuwe Day Secondary School, was attacked on Tuesday afternoon as he was returning from Masumba area.

Mambwe Council chairperson Maison Phiri confirmed the development.

“This boy stays just behind the airport. He was sent to buy some maize in Masumba area. This boy was attacked by the lion on his way back home. This happened between ZAF base and Matula School. People made a follow-up and the body was retrieved,” Phiri said.

He urged people in the district to be wary of lions which are in mating season.

“I would first like to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. Mambwe is an animal area and a lot of animals move any time, even during the day. In terms of lions, this is a mating period for lions so they are all over … and most of them have moved out of the park. I am making a caution to the people so that they take precautions and become vigilant in their movements. Movements are not restricted but they should be vigilant,” Phiri said.

He said people should avoid moving alone.

Phiri said officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife have been dispatched to senior chief Nsefu’s area to control the lions.

“In Nsefu area, there are some lions that have gone astray, they are in the villages and we’ve sent wildlife officers to control the lions. They killed one lion as a way of controlling those animals. So people have to be vigilant,” said Phiri.