Medical staff exposure to the coronavirus

While we appreciate Zambia is in the surge phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of health workers contracting the disease in the line of duty should worry the Ministry of Health.
These are our soldiers on the frontlines in the war against COVID-19. That we are almost getting to 20 medical personnel testing positive should be a serious source of concern and give us some homework. And that the latest four are being tested several days after their colleagues at Chilenje were found positive is really of great concern!
Why are we saying this?
On Monday, the health minister informed the nation that Zambia had recorded new 13 cases of coronavirus. “The cases include nine (9) contacts to known cases, four of whom are health workers from Chilenje who did not participate in the initial screening because they were not available at that particular time as they were away and as they came back we subjected them to the screening that their colleagues did and those health workers did test positive,” Dr Chitalu Chilufya said.
Really! Are we not casual in the way we are handling case management, tracing and screening?
The ministry knows our medical personnel’s schedules and should also know where they reside. Surely, a caring government should have followed their frontline staff once their colleagues tested positive. Now the ministry will have to spend hours and extra resources to do contact tracing and otherwise when this should have been done two weeks ago.
Other than this supposedly casual manner of handling issues, we wonder how prepared our health personnel are to deal with/handle the coronavirus.
Health workers are at the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak response and must be treated as such, especially that they are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection.
According to the World Health Organisation, hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence.
And the WHO states that health worker rights include the expectation that employers and managers in health facilities [among others]: “assume overall responsibility to ensure that all necessary preventive and protective measures are taken to minimize occupational safety and health risks; provide information, instruction, and training on occupational safety and health, including; refresher training on infection prevention and control (IPC); use, putting on, taking off and disposal of personal protective equipment (PPE); provide adequate IPC and PPE supplies (masks, gloves, goggles, gowns, hand sanitizer, soap and water, cleaning supplies) in sufficient quantity to those caring for suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, such that workers do not incur expenses for occupational safety and health requirements; familiarize personnel with technical updates on COVID-19 and provide appropriate tools to assess, triage, test, and treat patients, and to share IPC information with patients and the public; provide appropriate security measures as needed for personal safety; provide a blame-free environment in which health workers can report on incidents, such as exposures to blood or bodily fluids from the respiratory system, or cases of violence, and adopt measures for immediate follow up, including support to victims; advise health workers on self-assessment, symptom reporting, and staying home when ill; honour the right to compensation, rehabilitation, and curative services for health workers infected with COVID-19 following exposure in the workplace – considered as an occupational disease arising from occupational exposure and provide access to mental health and counselling resources.”
