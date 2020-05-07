Retire Chilufya in national interest, Mulenga urges Lungu

THE Zambia Civic Education Association hopes that President Edgar Lungu will retire someone, in national interest, over the bus accident death of Ian Mutambo, a bio-medical lab technician.

Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) executive director Judith Mulenga asks whether or not health minister Chitalu Chilufya has acquainted all district and provincial medical officers with Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 of 2020.

“We have a President who has retired many people in national interest. We hope that he realises that this is unavoidable national interest issue and he should unappoint the Minister of Health or if he doesn’t want to completely strip him of his ministerial position because, according to the rumour mill, he is his anointed successor, move him from the Ministry of Health and take him somewhere else,” Mulenga said.

Mutambo, 24, died when a Power Tools bus plunged into the Kabompo river in Manyinga district on Saturday morning.

He was transporting samples of a suspected COVID-19 patient from Zambezi District Hospital, to Ndola’s Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC).

Mulenga, in reaction to the development, said: “when you hear such a tragedy of a health worker travelling with samples of suspected COVID-19 patient, you wish that it’s just one of those social media postings that eventually will be disproved.”

“But when it’s proved that it’s correct, you begin to wonder what kind of a government are we at the mercy of. Here is a government with a Minister of Health who invokes Sections 28 and 29 of the public health Act. Section 29 is speaking to what are termed as formidable infectious diseases,” she said in an interview.

“Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 of 2020 produced by the Minister of Health states that these Statutory Instruments have been invoked based on Sections 28 and 29 of the public health Act. Therefore, COVID-19 is regarded as a formidable infectious disease or epidemic.”

Mulenga indicated that there was so much hullaballoo in Lusaka, with daily briefings by Dr Chilufya and other ministers on the COVID-19, “informing us how we should behave in order to prevent the spread of the virus.”

“We even had one minister (Bowman Lusambo) going around beating up people who didn’t comply, not with Statutory Instruments 21 and 22, but with what he said was the President’s decree on social distancing and wearing of proactive face-masks in public,” Mulenga noted.

“Yet we have a government that allows a frontline health worker to carry specimen on a public bus from one town to the other! Then you have some health personnel saying that was necessary because there are no vehicles! Honestly? This is a pandemic and Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 state that the Minister of Health has the power to designate a building and other places, public or private, for the fight of the pandemic.”

She wondered whether the whole of Zambezi district there were no government vehicles which could have been used to take the COVID-19 sample.

“Is the Ministry of Health the only government department represented in Zambezi? Even if there were no government vehicles in Zambezi district, why not commandeer a private vehicle to transport those specimens to where the health worker was taking them to?” Mulenga said.

“We everyday read about this and that donation towards the pandemic but we don’t hear about how the money is being used. People have said ‘tell us about how you are using this money.’ Meanwhile, there is silence!”

Mulenga further asked how an unsuspecting public aboard that Power Tools bus was subjected to a risk, by being transported alongside a COVID-19 sample.

She stressed that even if Mutambo had not died, it was amiss to make him travel with such a sample on a public bus.

“Anything could have happened! We have a President who has retired many people in national interest. We hope that he realises that this is unavoidable national interest issue and he should unappoint the Minister of Health or if he doesn’t want to completely strip him of his ministerial position because, according to the rumour mill, he is his anointed successor, move him from the Ministry of Health and take him somewhere else,” Mulenga explained, adding that Zambians have to examine their conscience.

“This man (Dr Chilufya) starts making press briefings and people start saying ‘the next President, the next President.’ What are the presidential qualities they see in him? That’s why we have leaders whom we don’t demand anything of. People started heralding him as presidential simply by announcing COVID-19 [statistics].”

Meanwhile, Mulenga asked: “why is the minister not making sure that all his district and provincial medical personnel are acquainted with Statutory Instruments?”

“As Zambia Civic Association, we would like to see, for once, some accountability. We agree with some people who are saying heads should roll,” noted Mulenga.