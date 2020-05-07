Retired doesn’t mean tired – Miti

EASTERN Province PF mobilisation committee chairperson Alexander Miti says political gurus and the people who served in government should come together and see how best the province can develop.

Recently, Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri said losing power will be regrettably the most painful thing for easterners as they would have failed their son, President Edgar Lungu.

Phiri said political gurus like Colonel Panji Kaunda, Zulu, Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika, Johabie Mtonga, Mike Tembo, Lucas Phiri, among others, should not mislead easterners but rally behind President Lungu and make the PF’s campaign easier next year.

Commenting on Phiri’s statement, Miti said his concern was that when some people were out of their positions, they turn around and talk against the same system which they supported.

“I don’t understand if this is the best approach we can take in trying to build Eastern Province. I am not talking about other provinces, I want to talk about Eastern Province first,” he said.

Miti said there were people that had contributed to Eastern Province and the country in general.

“These people contributed through various positions, others rose through the ranks to the highest positions. You can imagine but I get concerned really that such useful brains, useful manpower can be lying in the waste paper basket when they can be of great value to other people,” he said. “I don’t understand myself. I have worked in government before and no one can doubt and when you look at certain names that we have in the province, you start thinking; where are these people? Is it that they have opted to remain silent or is it because the system has sidelined them or is it because they think they are of no value to community and the people of Eastern Province? I remain to wonder.”

Miti said when people retire, it does not mean they were tired.

“You can retire but you are not a tired person, your brains your energy and your experience can be used to develop the country and for the welfare of the people of the Eastern Province. Political history for this country shows that this province has produced political leaders who rose to highest offices; you can think of the Grey Zulus of this world, the late Reuben Kamangas of this world, the late Shadreck Sokos of this world. You can talk about many others that have contributed a lot to the welfare of this country, they had Zambia at heart, they had Eastern Province at heart, they had the people at heart and there was nothing like selfish motives even when they were performing their duties,” he said.

Miti said those who contributed to the welfare of the country should not be left to rot in the dustbin.

“They should not be left to rot in isolation, they should not be left to rot in the diaspora when they can be of great use to the modern Eastern Province and modern Zambia. I feel there must be a deliberate policy, a deliberate move to actually approach these people and tell them that the people need their experience and expertise. Being provincial mobilisation coordinator for PF, I have already spoken to one or two people that I cannot mention here and the process is still going on to identify such people. If you are a political guru of Eastern Province, you need to maintain that status for the benefit of other people and for the benefit of the younger generation and of course for the benefit of mother Zambia and government,” he said.

Miti said the government would require the experience of all those who had served before.

“When you are of great service to the people and you want to deny the people to enjoy your experience, I think it’s a social crime because the people want you to serve them. If you move around Chipata, Petauke or Katete, Chadiza or Vubwi you will hear people asking about certain individuals and say ‘why can’t you bring certain people closer?’ I feel we need to bring such people close to the system so that we can see how we can build Eastern Province. Regardless of a political party you supported yesterday, your experience is needed to develop this province,” said Miti.