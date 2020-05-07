Stop playing with fire, Tonga warns ECZ

LUNGU your time is up, says Third Liberation Movement leader Enock Tonga.

Commenting on the calls to reschedule next years’ general elections calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tonga said President Edgar Lungu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia should cease playing with fire.

“We strongly warn President Edgar C. Lungu and his PF administration, through their Electoral Commission of Zambia to stop playing with fire. Together, they must know that monkey tricks in the name of their new found business venture called coronavirus will not save or protect them all,” he said. “Stop the madness of thinking that 2021 general elections can be rescheduled; just stop the coronavirus now and let life return to normalcy. For goodness sake, we are a nation of laws and not minds of men.”

Tonga said the 2021general elections must go ahead as per the supreme law of the land.

“August 12 of 2021 should be an election date. By law it must be respected by all, including President Lungu and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). No one is above the law,” he said.

Tonga warned that the law was blind and that the PF should conduct themselves within the confines before it’s too late.

“We warned you ahead of time to stop the spread of the awaited-for coronavirus but you did not listen because your ears are clogged with riches and now you want to use and hide behind ECZ in the name of coronavirus to play selfish and dirty politics with the supreme law of the land to your advantage. No! We will not permit you,” he said. “Your time is up. Zambian people through the ballot box are more than ready to kick you out of those lucrative positions which you have disobediently abused for so long now. President Lungu and your PF administration, it’s over. It’s done with you Sir! Just start parking your Katundus (belongings) in readiness to go back to Chawama.”

Tonga called for equal application of the law with regard to elections.

“Be warned that no Zambian will let you scot-free when you try to tamper with the Constitution in order to adjust the August 2021 general elections in your favour,” Tonga charged. “In Mongu of Western Province and Chilubi Island of Northern Province, people will be voting in June of 2020 amidst coronavirus and observing health guidelines such as social distancing. What is so special about 2021’s general elections? Stop double standards.”

He advised President Lungu to do his work and stop coronavirus now and not tamper with the supreme law to reschedule the general elections.

“We are watching your steps very closely as you thought that 2021 wouldn’t be here. It is here now. Time to reckon with has come,” said Tonga.