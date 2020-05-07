UPND chapter assists ‘distressed’ Zambians in SA

THE UPND chapter in South Africa says it shall continue to provide social relief during the COVID-19 lockdown in that country to all Zambians based there.

Last Saturday, the opposition party’s South Africa chapter donated relief food parcels and financial help to Zambians in South Africa.

This is according to the UPND website, upndzambia.org.

“UPND chapter in South Africa today (Saturday) dished out several food parcels and money to Zambians struggling with the effect of lockdown in South Africa,” a Dr Munchindu, the chapter secretary is quoted as saying.

“It is just impossible as a caring party not to do anything to help fellow compatriots who are really in very difficult situations.”

He added that the UPND, “as a caring party,” had to step-in and do something because: “a lot of Zambian families need help.”

“A lot of our Zambian people here are in the informal sector and they can’t do their work and businesses as they are not yet allowed to operate. It is difficult times for a lot of our people,” Dr Munchindu revealed.

Sandra Mwaba, who is UPND women’s committee chairlady – South Africa chapter – also said the party donated food parcels to over 20 families in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Limpopo.

“We are continuing with this social COVID-19 relief programme till the lockdown is completely lifted in SA. Those Zambians who are not in Gauteng, we could not handover food parcels but we had to send them Shoprite vouchers so [that] they can use them to get food for their families at Shoprite [outlets] in their respective cities and towns,” she said.

Mwaba added that those who had not yet received help now ought to be patient.

“The number of people needing help is overwhelming. But the UPND SA chapter together with UPND women’s committee, will do whatever they can to help all Zambians, regardless of political affiliations, during this difficult time,” said Mwaba.

Meanwhile, Fiston Nyambe, a Zambian social activist in South Africa who is involved in helping needy Zambian families in Johannesburg, thanked the UPND in South Africa for taking care of so many desperate families.

“The fact that UPND gave food and money to all Zambians without asking for party membership makes it really very humbling to all of us as Zambians in the diaspora,” said Nyambe.