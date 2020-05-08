Be careful, Kalaba warns PS Malama

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has cautioned health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama to behave as a civil servant, or else: “I’ll shoot” politically.

Kalaba notes that in a crisis like the COVID-19, the government should have commandeered ‘dormant’ vehicles from government departments and surrender them to the Ministry of Health.

The opposition leader explained that in a time like now, politics ought to subside.

“Let vehicles that are dormant in these parastatal companies go to the Ministry of Health. In clinics where we don’t have vehicles, let them provide those [parastatal] vehicles, at least even for six months. Let this thing of personal aggrandisement die, because some are saying ‘in every crisis there’s an opportunity.’ But we saying not when human life is on trial,’” Kalaba said on Joy FM radio’s ‘The Platform’ programme yesterday.

“I remember that the Ministry of Health, when there was an issue of procurement of anti-retroviral drugs, there were some officials – I don’t want to mention their names – in the Ministry of Health who were also entangled in this same procurement thing. When everything had come to the surface, senior officials in the ministry found themselves in trouble. It’s the same with this COVID-19; at the end of the day, those who are handling those things…”

He told Dr Malama to: “stop parading yourself as a cadre.”

“You are a qualified medical doctor! Malama at the Ministry of Health was the one who was telling us that our minister (Dr Chitalu Chilufya) has been chosen because of the way he is fighting COVID-19. Give me a break! What are we fighting COVID-19 here when we can lose a life in a bus like that?” Kalaba complained.

“And then you as the PS (permanent secretary) agree to be used for political expedience! Stay and keep your lane. You are a civil servant [and] keep your line. Don’t veer off because if you are veering off, I’ll see you in the political perspective and I’ll shoot. So, be careful!”

Kalaba also suggested that to fittingly combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the government should have invoked the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Act.

“[But] there is lack of commitment to what is happening. People are not applying themselves,” he regretted.

He further noted that COVID-19 must teach Zambians self-reliance.

Kalaba reiterated that the DP had been emphasising the need for Zambia to go full throttle on industrialisation.

“We don’t know what other crisis could be there in the next five, 10 years. But if we have our own industries, making our own fertiliser in Mbala, in Monze, it will be easier,” he said.

“Right now you are failing to lockdown because you need to bring in fertiliser from outside. We need to look at our reserves of fuel right now…”

Meanwhile, Kalaba indicated that: “some political parties feel that once they use the yardstick of tribalism, they are going to get away with it.”