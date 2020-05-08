EXAMINATION CLASSES TO RE-OPEN ON JUNE 1 -LUNGU

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has reopened restaurants and casinos, among others, as the country records 14 new COVID-19 cases.

And President Lungu has announced that examination classes across the country will reopen on June 1, 2020.

Addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic yesterday, President Lungu said he was aware that the measures government had taken against COVID-19 had a negative impact on the economy.

“I am fully aware that the pandemic as well as the measures we have taken as a government in our quest to save lives have had a negative impact on the socio-economic environment. As a result, we have experienced reduced revenue, thereby impacting negatively on the financing of national programmes. If the status quo remains, rest assured that the economy will plunge into the worst crisis our country has ever experienced,” he said. “However, we must be mindful of the need to steadily progress into living in the new normal for the sake of our health and the health of our economy. I have therefore seen it inevitable for restaurants to revert to their normal operations on condition of adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines, regulations and certification. I wish to direct the reopening of cinemas, gymansiums and casinos; again in line with the new normal.”

President Lungu appealed to proprietors of hotels and lodges to consider getting back to normal operations, subject to health guidelines.

He said tarvens and bars would be considered within 14 days, subject to the evolution of the pandemic.

“It has not been easy to live our lives in a way that is drastically different from what we have been used to. But the Grace of God almighty has seen us thus far. I know that many of you, especially in the informal sector have had your businesses suffer greatly. I know that our children have had their educational progression hindered as a result of the closure of schools, colleges and universities,” President Lungu said.

“I know that many lives have changed in various ways as a result of the measures we have taken to this COVID-19 pandemic. This situation is not of our own making. Our decisions as government have been inevitable and premised on our duty to save lives. As we respond to COVDI-19, my government is striking a delicate balance between saving lives and restoring the economy.”

President Lungu said the coronavirus pandemic had compelled governments the to implement drastic measures to fight the disease.

And President Lungu said the war against the coronavirus was far from over.

‘’…The last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded 14 positive cases out of 683 tested. These comprise six truck drivers [who where] tested in Chirundu. Two healthcare workers in Lusaka and Kabwe, one contact from a positive case, one from routine screening at Ndola Central Hospital. And three patients from a health facility screening, and one Tanzanian lorrymate screened in Chililabombwe,” he said.

President Lungu said nations that had been hardest hit by the pandemic were opening up their economies.

He said the new normal meant living with COVID-19 the same way citizens had lived with malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and other diseases.

“In saying this, I’m aware that we have been warned that the pandemic is yet to come for Zambia. However, these nations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and are still struggling, but, unlike us, they have began to open up their socio-economic environment in the context of the new normal, living with CONVID-19,” President Lungu said.

“The new normal means living with COVID-19 just as we have lived with diseases such as malaria, TB, HIV and AIDS, provided we adhered to health guidelines, regulations and certification for COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu warned of an educationa crisis in the country if schools remained closed for too long.

“I’m aware that if schools, colleges and universities remain closed, we shall have an education crisis as school calendars will be terribly affected. Already, our children are way behind since the schools were closed and that is an education crisis in the making,” he said.

“I’m worried about our children who are tired and bored of staying at home the whole day, especially those in the rural parts of the country. And we are seeing instances of juvenile delinquency increasing in some cases. I’m further concerned that if the schools remain closed, there’s a likelihood of an increase in the moral decay of our children and the youth as a result of them having more free time at their disposal.”

He further directed the Minister of Health and the DMMU to distribute masks and sanitisers to the opened examinations classes.

He also directed ministers of education to cautiously and strategically manage the reopening of the schools in light of the COVID-19.

“It is for this reason that, in the context of the new normal, I am directing that the first classes be reopened in both primary and secondary school examinations, and this be on 1st June 2020; again on condition that schools enforce all public health guidelines,” said President Lungu.

“I further direct the Minister of Health and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to ensure that face masks, of course, reusable face masks, hand washing soaps and hand sanitisers are prioritised and provided to all schools and health centres for distribution and use by our children, starting with those in examination classes. In addition, I direct the ministers of general education and higher education to engage and consult with various stakeholders on the possibility and modalities of reopening none examination classes, colleges and universities in the very near future.”