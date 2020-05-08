‘High Court stops Mosho’

NINE Chinese who were illegally detained by police officers under the instructions of The Post Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho have instituted criminal proceedings against him and the four officers in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka High Court has stopped Mosho, a Lusaka lawyer, from being a business rescue administrator of Kingpar Company Limited.

The nine have filed a complaint for false imprisonment against Mosho and his allies. According to a complaint pursuant to section 90 of the Criminal Procedure Code against Mosho, police officers Kachinga Elijah, Andrew Matabishi, Nkowani Chisanga and Brian Lukwesa, sworn by Kingphar Zambia Limited director and shareholder Wang Shun Xue, the defendants are alleged to have unlawfully detained the nine Chinese on allegations that they were illegal immigrants. It is alleged that Mosho, a lawyer of Messrs Lewis Nathan Advocates, and his co-defendants between April 21 and April 22, 2020 with intent to confine, abducted He Zhi hong, Zhang Lei Zhuan, Wang Zhen, Zhang Chun Cui, Zhu Hui Lin, Qiao Hong Xiang, Zhang Miao, Yang Tuan and Wang Shun Xue and confined them at Chelstone Police Station.

The five whilst acting together made fabricated statements to Chelstone Police Station alleging that Wang Shun Xue and his workers were prohibited immigrants when in fact not.

“As a result of the false ad wrong statement the complainant and his Chinese counterparts were wrongly confined,” reads the complaint dated May 6, 2020.

And the Lusaka High Court has stopped Mosho from being a business rescue administrator of Kingphar Company Limited.

This is in a matter where Zhang Xiaomin and Mulozi Trading Limited have sued Youjun Zhuang, Wang Qinghai and Kingphar Company Zambia Limited for wrongly appointing a business rescue director of the company.

According to the injunction granted to the complainants, it has been ordered that the named business rescue administrator, Lewis Mosho, whether by himself, his agents, servants or whomsoever, is prohibited from performing powers and functions of the business rescue administrator of Kingphar as the case may be, including the power to appoint the chief executive officer, management and advisers of Kingphar.

High Court judge Winnie Mwenda has directed that Mosho should not perform any acts that interfere in the operations and day-to-day business of Kingphar, neither should he interfere in the management of its assets.

Judge Mwenda directed that by way of mandatory injunction, management of Kingphar shall be vested in the directors who must exercise all powers, duties and functions conferred by law pending the hearing of the matter.

The matter comes up on May 11 for interpartes hearing.