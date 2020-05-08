Journalists are serious people – Siliya

INFORMATION minister Dora Siliya says that there is no journalist in jail, at least as at May 3 this year, is certainly a reflection of press freedom in Zambia.

May 3 is observed as World Press Freedom Day and this year’s theme was ‘journalism without fear or favour.’

Siliya said, “These are difficult times during COVID-19. I feel for you all the time. It’s very daunting! Let us continue to raise high the flag for journalists. Journalists are serious people, with a real profession”.

At her office in Lusaka on Wednesday, Siliya told journalists that she had been looking at some figures in some countries where journalists were in jail, for whatever reason, but that in Zambia, “I’m very pleased that all our journalists none of them is in jail.”

“That is indeed a reflection of press freedom,” Siliya said.

The minister indicated that media houses had many other staff like presenters, DJs, human resource personnel and others, but that at the end of the day press freedom day was about journalists in the newsroom.

“I’m very happy as Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and my PS (permanent secretary [Amos Malupenga], that at this point in time we have no journalist at all in jail in Zambia,” she noted.

She also observed that in Zambia, media houses and the practice of journalism were comparatively being confused.

“Journalism is the press [but] media houses are businesses and they can encompass producers, filmmakers, DJs personalities and so on. Journalists are those who qualified to be in the newsroom,” Siliya explained. “I’m extremely pleased that on press freedom day, at least, Zambia did not have any journalist in jail and I hope that we can continue going forward to see no journalist there exposed to violence, to see no journalist prosecuted or victimised for doing their work.”

Meanwhile, Siliya indicated that her and Malupenga would stand with journalists all the time, as they do their work.

She reminded journalists that the public was dependent on them.

“When journalists get it wrong, the whole country can get it wrong. [But] when journalists get it right, there’s a likelihood that the whole country will get it right. This is why we must distinguish journalists from the rest who work in media and doing other things,” said Siliya.

“Continue to do your work to the best of your capability and the Ministry [of Information] will always be here to support you. These are difficult times during COVID-19. I feel for you all the time. It’s very daunting! Let us continue to raise high the flag for journalists. Journalists are serious people, with a real profession.”