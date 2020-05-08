Old people need comfort, peace – Moyo

OLD people need comfort and peace in conditions that will make their memories worthwhile, says a social worker Joseph Moyo.

Speaking when he donated paints for the repainting of Maramba Old People’s Home, Moyo, the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF), urged the Zambian government to change the name Old People’s Homes to ‘Assisted Homes’.

“Our aged need to be taken care of by everyone and I call on political leaders to be seen doing a lot for our aged. Just look what Dr Kenneth Kaunda did for us, a lot more others in his age group did a lot for society; they are mothers, fathers, great grand parents who need to be metaphorically breast fed and carried on our backs. They need peace and comfort so that when they depart this earth they will have memories of having been taken care of in a humane way,” Moyo said.

He added that Old People’s Homes need to be renovated and revised in terms of staffing.

Moyo said it was sad that there were no nursing assistants at Old People’s Homes.

“The government needs to employ more staff and ensure that medical doctors frequently visit the facilities especially during COVID-19. I would also be happy if the government can consider renaming the institutions as ‘Assisted Homes’ and not Old People’s Homes,” he said.

Moyo, who was received by assistant social welfare officer Bevin Masowe, said TAWF would paint at its own cost the Maramba Old People’s Home’s dinning hall and ablution blocks so as to enhance hygiene for the aged.

Maramba Old People’s Home has 30 inmates of which 13 are women.