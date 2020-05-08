State maintains Horizon School owes it K256,240 legal costs

THE State has maintained that Horizon Education Trust limited owes it 256,240.54 as costs in a previous lawsuit which the school discontinued against it.

In this matter, Horizon School is seeking leave to apply for judicial review over President Edgar Lungu’s decision to repossess its land.

The school has cited the Attorney General over President Lungu’s decision to compulsorily acquire stand number KABUL-N69565/196 in Kabulonga where Horizon School is premised.

According to a notice of taxation of costs pursuant to Order 40 Rule 2 of the High Court Act Chapter 27 of the Zambian laws filed on April 23, the state is claiming K256,240.54 from Horizon School to be taxed by the court.

The bill of costs pursuant to statutory instrument No.6 of 2017 is broken down as follows; “Attending to receive court process K1,544.25 (30 minutes), attending to draft letter requesting for instructions – K1, 544.25 (30 minutes), attending to research into the law K36,414 for 12 hours, attending to draft memorandum of appearance, affidavit and skeleton arguments for 12 hours K46,184.4, attending to research into the law – K24,276 for eight hours.”

“Attending to prepare summons, affidavit and skeleton arguments for 12 hours – K36,414, attending to file summons, affidavit and skeletons arguments – 30 minutes (K1,924.35), attending to serve affidavit in support and list of authorities for 30 minutes K1,517, attending to prepare bill of costs for three hours – K19,243.5. Total profit K174,600.57. General fees for letters, pretties, messengers, incidents etc at 15 per cent of the total Bill, K26,190.0855, Total K200,790.65.”

“VAT at 16 per cent 32,155.30; Total 232,945.95. Taxing fee at 10 per cent K23,294.59 and the Grand Total being K256,240.54 .”

Last year High Court judge Getrude Chawatama suspended proceedings in the matter and ordered Horizon School to pay the State costs it incurred in a matter the school discontinued a lawsuit against the State under cause number 2019/HP/1867.

In her ruling, judge Chawatama said that the State cannot be faulted for their application for costs and subsequent application for a stay of the matter pending the determination of the application to compel the school to pay costs.

“The applicant has argued that there are no proceeding to stay as leave has not yet been granted. It is their position that the proceedings only start when leave is granted. It is my considered opinion that proceedings include an application for leave to commence judicial review. It is the first step towards bringing another action for the same cause of action in this case,” said judge Chawatama.

“In view of this, the application for a stay succeeds. I order that the proceedings herein are stayed until the applicant (Horizon School) has paid costs occasioned to the respondent (State) under the discontinued cause number 2019/HP/1867. Leave to appeal is granted.”

But on April 3, 2020, Horizon Education Trust Limited asked the Lusaka High Court to discharge its order to stay proceedings in the matter as the state was using the proceedings to create conditions favourable to itself.

Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of

Horizon Education Trust Limited, Leslie Mbula argued that the State had used the stay of proceedings to create conditions favourable to itself as it had failed to compensate the school for the immovable property despite having valued the same at approximately K18 million.

“The applicant is enjoying the benefits of the order to stay proceedings without actually paying compensation for any of their actions, which have deprived the applicant of ownership of its property and school business,” Mbula said.

He explained that after justice Chawatama on December 27, 2019 ordered a stay of the proceedings, the State, through a letter requested for costs of K256,240 but the school on March 2, 2020 advised that the costs were excessively high, considering the fact that no step had been taken by the State in the cause.

Mbula said that on March 16, the State, through a letter, reduced their fees to K225,000 but the school still rejected it as it was still excessive and the State was yet to tax the bill of costs.

He indicated that Horizon School had engaged the State several times, among other things, to resolve the matter amicably, but the negotiations have proved futile as the State indolently acts with no sense of urgency.

Mbula stated that the State has now issued notices to the school that it wants to take over the running of the school when it owns movable assets to continue running and the school reserved its right to remove the assets immediately.

He stated that the State had also not paid the school compensation for the fixtures and land despite the State having undertaken an evaluation of the same.

Mbula said that the welfare of the pupils and teachers who were currently on contract with the school has not been resolved, including the terminal benefits for teachers.

He stated that the State would not suffer any irreparable damage if the order to stay proceedings was discharged.

“The respondent is indebted to the applicant in excess of K18,000,000 in comparison to the respondent’s claim for costs of K225,000,” said Mbula.

“The valuation by the school’s values was in excess of US$4,000,000.”