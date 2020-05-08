ZA ISN’T A ROYAL ORGANISATION – MATETE

FORMER world champion Samuel Matete says the Zambia Athletics is not a royal organisation for it to have a succession plan on who will lead it next after the departure of long-serving leader Elias Mpondela.

Mpondela, who has been at the helm of Zambian athletics since 1998, last week told The Mast that he has a succession plan for ZA and Matete was not part of the plan.

Matete however feels that such a statement amounts to dictatorship which should not be entertained.

“Some statements made by our leaders are questionable and it’s important to question some of the dictatorial tendencies that you can see in our leaders,” he said.

“Such statements like: ‘I have a successional plan’. Is ZA a royal organisation? It has its constitution like other organisations and ZA constitution in article 10 sub C is clear that office bearers shall be elected from the delegates. It does not talk about succession plan, so such dictatorial talk must be questioned because if someone is talking about democracy, why should he talk about the succession plan?”

Matete also questioned why Mpondela has failed to provide financial reports to the annual general meeting.

“The problem in ZA is that there are people claiming to be in a longtime leadership and not backing up with the correct information because they are not telling the truth. Like the financial report, when one asked about the report, one is suspended. Like in the case that happened in December, one councillor who wrote about the report was suspended,” he said.

“It took the National Sports Council of Zambia to reinstate him. Now if that is not a dictatorial tendency then they have to explain what it is. The delegates have every constitutional right to ask about the financial report and they have every right to ask that. The organisation has had no financial report since 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and we are yet to go to the AGM to account for the financial report for the year 2020. These are the facts people don’t want to talk about and the delegates want to know what transpired with those financial reports and why have they not been brought to the AGM. Because there is no way you can go into 2020 without those reports.”

Matete further accused Mpondela of not belonging to any club that will allow him to stand for elections.

“Mr Mpondela has no club. He used to belong to a club that does not exist anymore. It’s clear in our constitution that every member contesting for place in the executive must belong to a club. So he is very quick to point at others when it is not in his jurisdiction to do that,” Matete said.

“I have every reason to form my own club and I have every reason to join any club in Zambia and I shouldn’t be questioned by the ZA president. If ZA has an executive it should not be ‘president, president’ … it should not be like that. Where is the vice-president? Where is the general secretary? Where are the committee members? So this is why I say there is dictatorship. It’s only one man show and we don’t need that. We are going to go to elections; elections must be free, transparent and the delegates must be allowed to perform their constitutional right, not to interfere like what has been happening.”

He reiterated that he’s going to contest for a position at ZA.

“I should not be questioned where I’m coming from because I have a club and I am a member of the club. If I’m not a member of a club, then I can join any club I want to and that’s up to the club if it adopts me for me to contest and I should not be questioned,” said Matete.