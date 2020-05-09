COVID-19 cases leap to 252 as Nakonde becomes new epicentre with 76 cases

HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya yesterday announced the highest number of COVID-19 infections at 85, a day after President Edgar Lungu opened sectors of the economy.

Dr Chilufya declared Nakonde the new epicenter where 76 the new cases were recorded.

He also announced three COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the toll to seven.

Zambia now has 252 cases of COVID-19.

Nine of the new infections are from Lusaka and the Copperbelt.

The minister said following a massive contact tracing after 10 truck drivers tested positive, immigration staff, lodge staff as well as health personnel were tested.

“Out of these investigations, we now have analysed 170 tests and out of these, 76 have come out positive and these are broken down as follows: 26 are truck drivers that have been crossing into the country, 13 are commercial sex workers and workers from lodges, 31 involve our immigration staff and agents and four are unknown contacts from the cases we had picked earlier,” Dr Chilufya revealed.

He said the new recorded cases had made Nakonde the new epicenter for the COVID-19 as well as an infectious area which must be avoided.

“In a whole government approach, we will institute stringent boarder control measures to avoid further importation of COVID-19 more so that we stem the community spread that is raging in Nakonde,” Dr Chilufya said.

“We want to reiterate the call by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that as we cautiously and gradually return to normalcy, we should adhere to public health measures,” added Dr Chilufya.